Grading Each USC Trojans Defensive Position Group Through Six Games

The No. 19 USC Trojans look to take one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history with a road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in a hostile environment.

While the Trojans' high-powered offense, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, could be enough for USC to reach that goal, it’s their defense that could be the biggest factor in reaching the CFP for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six games into their tenure under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans have improved on defense. However, struggles continue in many areas, as was shown in their two recent games against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies.

With their CFP hopes essentially on the line Saturday night against the Nittany Lions, here’s a grade for each position group on the Trojans' defensive roster through six games this season.

Defensive Line: B

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite occasional struggles against the run, especially in their 42-35 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a game in which running back Antwan Raymond rushed for over 100 yards, the Trojans' defensive line has been the strongest unit on USC’s defense.

Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart have been two of the key pieces of the Trojans' defensive line this season. True freshman Luke Wafle has also shown great potential on USC’s defensive line. Wafle has recorded 22 total tackles and one sack to start his Trojans career.

Linebackers: B

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) celebrates with linebacker Deven Bryant (17) after scoring on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In six games this season, Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant has proven to be a key addition for a group that was one of the most inexperienced on the Trojans' roster last year.

Bryant is second on the team in tackles with 33 so far this season for the Trojans. Desman Stephens II is second at linebacker with 19 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. Stephens will return on Saturday against the Nittany Lions after serving a one-game suspension for his conduct during and after his brutal hit on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Safeties: C+

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans' secondary continues to struggle under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, there have been some encouraging signs, especially at safety.

Senior safety Christian Pierce leads the team in tackles through five games this season with 35 total tackles and one interception. Kennedy Urlacher has also taken a step forward for the Trojans, recording 18 total tackles and two sacks this season. The performance of USC’s safeties will be crucial on Saturday against the Nittany Lions, and their remaining marquee matchups this season will determine their CFP fate.

Cornerbacks: C-

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' cornerback room continues to struggle in pass coverage and downfield tackling. These two struggles were on full display in their 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies in Week 5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Prophet Brown leads the Trojans cornerback room heading into their pivotal matchup with the Nittany Lions with 14 total tackles and two interceptions. Brown’s 99-yard interception return against Rutgers was a crucial turning point in the Trojans' 42-35 win over the Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Alex Graham and Iowa State Cyclones transfer Jontez Williams have also been key contributors in the Trojans' secondary, as the two have combined for 22 total tackles and an interception. If the Trojans are successful in earning a convincing win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday, USC’s cornerbacks must play to their full potential.

The Trojans enter Saturday night’s showdown with the Nittany Lions as underdogs, as DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists Penn State as 1.5-point favorites over USC. It’s the second time this season the Trojans enter a game as an underdog.

The kickoff between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT at Beaver Stadium, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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