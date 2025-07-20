USC Trojans' Biggest Breakout Candidates In 2025
The USC Trojans' 2025 roster features a rising star and a future one—Ja’Kobi Lane returns as a top receiving threat, while elite edge rusher Jakheem Stewart headlines the Trojans’ incoming talent.
College football analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on breakout players for the Trojans this upcoming season, but prefaced first with his thoughts on head coach Lincoln Riley.
“Listen, Lincoln Riley didn’t forget how to coach offense,” Pollack said on an episode of See Ball Get Ball. “I think another year with a quarterback that, by the way, I saw plenty of flashes of really, really good. I need less mistakes, but a year in the system, I think helps.”
Riley is widely known for his elite development of quarterbacks and intelligence in strategizing the offense. Last season was seen as underwhelming and difficult to defend for most Trojan fans – but Riley faced a season of adjustment and lack of chemistry on offense that ultimately led to the 7-6 2024 season.
When Pollack was asked about breakout players for the Trojans, Lane were the first to come to mind.
“Dude. He only had 500 yards receiving a year ago but he had 12 tuddies. He was a big-play threat. He is 6-4. He can make those big plays and more importantly if you’re USC, you saw this.” Pollack said.
“When the receivers all ducked and left in the transfer portal and they dipped in the Las Vegas Bowl, dude went off. He had seven for 127 and three touchdowns. So I think you saw your future No. 1 wide receiver. You need that if you’re Lincoln Riley. You’ve got to have that guy and he’s that guy," he continued.
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
MORE: USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing A 5-Star Recruit To Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Despite Lakers Loss To Boston Celtics
MORE: What Kirk Herbstreit Said About USC Trojans Success: 'Good For The Sport'
Lane delivered a steady performance at wide receiver last season, but his size, speed, and skill still made him stand out. He emerged as a primary target, particularly in the red zone, thanks to his scoring ability and competitive drive.
In 2024, Lane was held to 500 receiving yards through 13 games. In their Las Vegas Bowl win against Texas A&M, Lane proved to be a major threat on the outside and showcased the talented receiver he. He finished the overtime thriller with a season high 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
When Pollack's guest, analyst Brent Rollins, was asked the same question he also dished out his opinion on Riley, and then mentioned the Trojans defensive star, EDGE rusher Stewart, as his breakout player.
“Since you said Lincoln Riley didn’t forget how to coach offense, I agree with that,” Rollins said. “So I went to the other side of the ball and Jahkeem Stewart. Freshman, Top-20 recruit. He’s 6-6, 250, edge guy. Can he make an immediate impact for them defensively, because they didn’t get him on the cheap.”
Stewart will be one of the most dangerous players on defense in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s second year with the Trojans. Stewart comes as a threat on the line of scrimmage, especially for his size and strength as a freshman.
The 6-foot-6 and 270 defensive lineman was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana.
Lane and Stewart will be reliable pieces to their positions as USC looks for redemption in year two in the Big Ten.