USC Trojans' Biggest Breakout Candidates In 2025

College football analysts have spent the offseason eyeing the USC Trojans and their next moves leading into the 2025 season. Analysts David Pollack and Brent Rollins headlined Ja'Kobi Lane and Jakheem Stewart as their breakthrough players for the Trojans in 2025.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' 2025 roster features a rising star and a future one—Ja’Kobi Lane returns as a top receiving threat, while elite edge rusher Jakheem Stewart headlines the Trojans’ incoming talent.

College football analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on breakout players for the Trojans this upcoming season, but prefaced first with his thoughts on head coach Lincoln Riley. 

“Listen, Lincoln Riley didn’t forget how to coach offense,” Pollack said on an episode of See Ball Get Ball. “I think another year with a quarterback that, by the way, I saw plenty of flashes of really, really good. I need less mistakes, but a year in the system, I think helps.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley is widely known for his elite development of quarterbacks and intelligence in strategizing the offense. Last season was seen as underwhelming and difficult to defend for most Trojan fans – but Riley faced a season of adjustment and lack of chemistry on offense that ultimately led to the 7-6 2024 season. 

When Pollack was asked about breakout players for the Trojans, Lane were the first to come to mind. 

“Dude. He only had 500 yards receiving a year ago but he had 12 tuddies. He was a big-play threat. He is 6-4. He can make those big plays and more importantly if you’re USC, you saw this.” Pollack said.

“When the receivers all ducked and left in the transfer portal and they dipped in the Las Vegas Bowl, dude went off. He had seven for 127 and three touchdowns. So I think you saw your future No. 1 wide receiver. You need that if you’re Lincoln Riley. You’ve got to have that guy and he’s that guy," he continued.

Lane delivered a steady performance at wide receiver last season, but his size, speed, and skill still made him stand out. He emerged as a primary target, particularly in the red zone, thanks to his scoring ability and competitive drive.

In 2024, Lane was held to 500 receiving yards through 13 games. In their Las Vegas Bowl win against Texas A&M, Lane proved to be a major threat on the outside and showcased the talented receiver he. He finished the overtime thriller with a season high 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

David Pollack of ESPN s College GameDay on set in Tuscaloosa ahead of the Alabama, LSU game. College Gameday / Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When Pollack's guest, analyst Brent Rollins, was asked the same question he also dished out his opinion on Riley, and then mentioned the Trojans defensive star, EDGE rusher Stewart, as his breakout player.

“Since you said Lincoln Riley didn’t forget how to coach offense, I agree with that,” Rollins said. “So I went to the other side of the ball and Jahkeem Stewart. Freshman, Top-20 recruit. He’s 6-6, 250, edge guy. Can he make an immediate impact for them defensively, because they didn’t get him on the cheap.”

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Stewart will be one of the most dangerous players on defense in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s second year with the Trojans. Stewart comes as a threat on the line of scrimmage, especially for his size and strength as a freshman. 

The 6-foot-6 and 270 defensive lineman was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana. 

Lane and Stewart will be reliable pieces to their positions as USC looks for redemption in year two in the Big Ten.  

Published
