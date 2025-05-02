USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane No. 1 Wide Receiver In 2026 NFL Draft Class?
USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is no longer a sleeper to the masses of college football. After a stellar sophomore campaign under Lincoln Riley’s offensive structure, Lane is now positioned to potentially become the No. 1-ranked wide receiver of the 2026 NFL Draft class. With excellent size, speed, and a more aggressive than usual play style as a wide receiver, Lane has everything desired of a premium prospect.
In a 2026 NFL Draft mock done by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, Ja’Kobi Lane was selected No. 13 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Lane would join a talented group of offensive options led by Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.
As coaches, personnel, and analysts continue to fly through game film in preparation for the next draft class, expect Lane to continue to be a name at the top of the wide receiver group.
“The Cowboys passed on taking a wide receiver early this year, so they still need a high-level complement to CeeDee Lamb. Enter Lane, who had 12 touchdown catches on 43 receptions last season. Lane has a high-end catch radius and sudden movement traits at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. I just want to see more consistency,” Reid said of the placement to the Dallas Cowboys.
“I was in attendance for his three-touchdown performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, but Lane had fewer than 50 yards in seven of the 12 games he played last season. If he expands his route tree and has a few more big games this fall, he could entrench himself as the WR1 of the class,” said Reid of areas for Lane to improve his game this season for the Trojans.
Lane found ways to emerge amongst a loaded wide receiver room that featured six players who could potentially be drafted over the next two to three years. Despite that, Lane’s energy and big-time play-making ability always blossomed at the right moment for the Trojans. Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M games stand out as moments when Lane made tremendous plays to boost the Trojans.
An underrated characteristic of Lane’s game is his toughness. While Lane is by no means undersized at 6-4, 195 pounds, he is slender in stature. You’d never know it based off of how tenacious he is with the ball in the air as he’s willing to sacrifice his body despite impending collision in oftentimes defenseless positions. That type of fearlessness and sacrifice galvanizes a team of peers fighting for the same goal.
Should he build on his success from last season, Lane will end up being one of the biggest draft darlings of the 2026 cycle. Look for the Trojan playmaker to have a drastic uptick in target share and receptions this season for USC.