Biggest Reasons Why USC's Defensive Line Is Ready for a Breakout Season

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season with College Football Playoff expectations surrounding the program, but reaching that goal will very likely depend on whether the defense can take the next step.

USC's defensive line showed flashes throughout the 2025 season, particularly as a pass-rushing unit, but consistency against the run was a key issue.

The Trojans finished 49th nationally in total defense, allowing 350 yards per game, while ranking 58th against the run at 143 rushing yards allowed per contest. If USC is going to make a serious push toward a national championship this fall, that group will have to become a strength rather than a question mark.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver (9) at the 7-yard line in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there is already optimism surrounding a defensive line room that has undergone significant change since the end of last season.

Despite featuring a unique blend of returning veterans, transfer portal additions, and true freshmen, the unit has found chemistry throughout the opening week of fall camp.

"We've been gelling since day one. So we are all on the same page," said USC transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. "We are very calculated and, we got a great group of guys, that mesh very well with each other."

The defensive line experienced one of the biggest overhauls on the roster this offseason. Defensive tackle Devan Thompkins transferred to Alabama after recording 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Defensive lineman Carlon Jones also departed via the transfer portal.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To offset those losses, USC added experienced contributors through the portal, including Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren and Penn State edge rusher Zuriah Fisher. The Trojans also continue to develop returning pieces like Jide Abasiri, Jahkeem Stewart, and Jamaal Jarrett.

Connection is important in any position group on any football team, but it's especially important up front. Trust and chemistry determine whether a defense controls the line of scrimmage.

Another factor VanSumeren believes separates this group is its maturity.

"It's been phenomenal playing with this group. The maturity of the group, the guys, just the amount of talent. But guys are also selfless, too. I couldn't be asked to be with a better group of players," said VanSumren.

Gary Patterson Already Making His Presence Felt

USC also enters the season under the direction of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, one of college football's most accomplished defensive minds. During his time at TCU, Patterson built some of the nation's top defenses. The Hall of Fame coach led the Horned Frogs to 11 seasons with at least 10 wins while finishing first nationally in total defense five different times.

Jul 18, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Trojans are only about a week into fall camp, players are already noticing his impact.

"I feel like GP is a very intense coach, and I feel like that's something our team can thrive off of, especially with the younger guys," said defensive tackle Jide Abasiri on Wednesday. "Seeing the intensity and seeing how the older guys respond to it will help them in the future for sure."

That leadership could prove especially valuable for a roster that welcomed 34 freshmen this offseason. While the veterans are expected to lead the way, Patterson's demanding approach has already begun setting the standard for one of the youngest groups on the team.

Iron Sharpens Iron in USC's Trenches

Another reason for optimism is the competition the defensive line faces every day in practice.

USC returns all five starters along an offensive line that enters the season as one of the nation's best. Football analyst Phil Steele ranks the group No. 5 nationally heading into 2026.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran unit is anchored by left tackle Elijah Paige alongside starters Alani Noa, Tobias Raymond, Justin Tauanuu, and Kilian O'Connor.

"The whole offensive line just stands out.” said Abasiri of the offensive line and what has stood out about them so far through camp. “The way they just work as as a unit its kind of like poetry. You know, they they're each you know technically sound. They do their job and they execute a high level."

Facing that caliber of offensive line every day gives USC's defensive front a unique edge. Every practice becomes another chance to test themselves against NFL-caliber talent. Having a competitive, iron-sharpens-iron environment is one that championship teams often thrive in.

VanSumeren believes that's exactly the mentality developing inside USC's defensive line room.

"You can kind of feel the camaraderie," said VanSumeren of the defensive line. "That's the thing about this group of guys is we'll go compete with anyone, anywhere, anytime."

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a rebuilt defensive line, an accomplished new defensive coordinator, and one of the nation's top offensive lines pushing them every day in practice, USC believes the foundation is in place.

The challenge now is turning that potential into the consistency the Trojans will need if they're going to meet the College Football Playoff expectations surrounding the program this fall.

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