Jide Abasiri Offers Eye-Opening Insight Into USC's Offseason Changes

The USC Trojans are officially five days through fall camp as the program prepares for a season in which they are tasked with facing a top-20 strength of schedule.

Expectations are undeniably high for coach Lincoln Riley and his team heading into 2026, but it appears as if what was one of USC's weaknesses over the past couple of seasons may be taking the proper steps to become a strength.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In previous years, USC's defense has struggled, particularly on the road. Last season, the Trojans gave up 17.9 points per game at home, compared to 29.0 points per game on the road and at neutral sites. However, with Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson calling the plays and key returners such as Jide Abasiri, the Trojans are optimistic about the potential of this year's defense.

On Wednesday, Abasiri met with the media following practice, where he discussed how Patterson's presence impacts the defense, as well as gave insight into the leadership across the roster, USC's new football facility, why he stayed with the Trojans, and more.

Fall Camp Thus Far

"It's been really good seeing both sides of the ball execute and, you know, prepare for plays and all that stuff. Been doing a really good job of just, you know, coming out to practice every day with high energy and just working hard towards our goal."

Having Gary Patterson as Defensive Coordinator

"It's definitely more intense. I feel like GP is a very intense coach, and I feel like that's something our team can thrive off of, especially with the younger guys. Seeing the intensity and seeing how the older guys respond to it will help them in the future for sure."

What Makes Gary Patterson Unique as a Coach

"I think GP just got to know us more as individuals, which obviously changes the way he coaches each of us individually. I think that's a that's very good thing for a coach to have, to be able to recognize how each individual responds to criticism and all that stuff. So I would say he definitely changed it individually, like with how he responds to people. But he's definitely turned up the intensity."

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether Linemen Are Still Responsible for Covering Receivers in Gary Patterson's Defense

"Well, each play is different. It just really depends on the play he calls. If he wants us to drop, we'll drop. You know what I'm saying? Doesn't really affect us too much. We just do our job and go."

The Leadership Across the Trojans Roster

"I feel like everybody on our team is a leader. We just look at some guys that are able to maybe take a little bit more charge, but each individual on our team is leading their own aspect, and no, I just do my best to just help each and every guy."

USC's New Football Facility

"I think just the investments in this place will, especially in the recovery equipment, will really help us, like, you know, elevate to where we need to be. It will definitely help us get back on the field faster, stronger, and all that stuff. So we definitely got a lot more resources ... We had to share the other athletic building with other sports teams, but this one's kind of just our own, so that makes it a lot easier for us."

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His Advice for Players Who Aren't Getting the Opportunities They Want

"I would just say, you know, stay the track, take all the criticism you can get, and, you know, just keep improving. But don't focus too much on the outside noise, and just focus on your own development."

Why He Decided to Stay at USC Despite the Challenges

"I just felt like this place was the best for me. It's a great education, great football program. Just overall, just a great opportunity."

What He's Seen From USC's Offensive Line

"I would say the whole offensive line just stands out. The way they just work as a unit, it's kind of like poetry. You know, they're each technically sound. They do their job and they execute at a high level."

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