USC Star Safety Bishop Fitzgerald Opens Up About JUCO Journey At NFL Combine

Former USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald stood at the podium on Thursday at the 2026 NFL Combine, and he reflected on his journey from the JUCO ranks to becoming a First-Team All-American at USC.

More importantly, he explained why that path, both unconventional and unforgiving, has prepared him for the NFL and positioned him as proof that there is more than one way to make it.

From Coffeyville to the Coliseum

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald’s path began at Coffeyville Community College, where he was rated the No. 1 JUCO safety in the country. In 2022 alone, he posted 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, eight pass breakups and multiple defensive touchdowns. He earned Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and built a reputation as a turnover creator. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

“JUCO…going from Coffeyville, Kansas to where, you know there’s nothing there…to a city like L.A…I’ve seen everything, the intensity and stuff JUCO,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it was portrayed really well on the show ‘Last Chance U’ on how intense it is in JUCO. It’s shown me all the adversity that I can go through. I think that’s going to be a direct correlation to the NFL. Everybody’s going through stuff, but I think I’m prepared for it all.”

That adversity hardened him. After two years at Coffeyville, he transferred to NC State, where across two seasons he totaled 97 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. Then came USC.

In 2025, Fitzgerald became the backbone of the Trojans’ secondary. He recorded five interceptions, led USC in takeaways and earned First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-American honors. One of his defining moments came in his USC debut, grabbing a pick-six that earned him National Team of the Week recognition and a 96.5 PFF grade.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The former high school quarterback turned safety leveraged that offensive background to anticipate routes and diagnose quarterbacks. The result: 148 career tackles at the FBS level, double-digit interceptions and production in three different programs. Few defensive backs in this class can match that resume. Yet when asked what advice he would give to players following a similar route, Fitzgerald didn’t mention stats.

“Stay true to yourself,” he said. “I’ve seen four-star recruits go to JUCO and try to act out of character. Have too much pride, have too much ego and end up not playing football anymore. So I think just staying true to yourself and trust in the process. Everybody’s race is different…just knowing that your own race is individual to you and just trusting it.”

That perspective is part of his evaluation now. NFL teams are drafting more than tape, they’re drafting maturity.

NFL Draft Stock and Fit

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle projected in the second to third round range. Most early big boards slot him as a top-10 to 15 safety overall, which typically aligns with third- to fourth-round territory. However, strong testing numbers and continued buzz could elevate him into early Day 2 consideration.

At roughly 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Fitzgerald offers real versatility as a cover safety. He has played deep safety, rotated into the box and matched up in the slot. His ball skills and anticipation stand out along with his tackling consistency.

Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys have been floated as logical schematic while also having notable roster holes opening in the secondary due to age and pending free agency.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald profiles as a year 1 sub-package contributor with starting upside in a multiple coverage system. Why does this matter? Because Fitzgerald’s journey is part of his projection. He is older, battle-tested and accustomed to change. He has navigated JUCO intensity, ACC competition and Big Ten spotlight.

That trajectory suggests a prospect who understands adversity and won’t flinch when the NFL presents its own. Thursday evening at the Combine, Fitzgerald made that clear. His race was different and now it’s almost finished with the next leg just ahead.