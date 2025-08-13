USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator Has Bold Take About Big Ten Conference
After an improving showing for USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and the defense in 2024, Lynn's defense has excited coaches and fans through fall camp so far.
The Trojans are just over a week into fall camp and have delivered multiple answers for Trojan fans, following last season's performance.
Year One Under D'Anton Lynn Instilled Promising Future For USC
What USC fans know thus far is their performance last season, one that set a new standard for defensive excellence under Lynn. In 2024, USC defense took their total defense ranking from 115th to 65th and shaved 10 points off of their points allowed per game total, going from 34.4 to 24.1 points.
Especially in a rebuild year for coach Lincoln Riley, the defensive unit is a step in the right direction, and Lynn believes the Big Ten should fear this Trojans defense.
When Lynn was asked about learning from last seasons mistakes, specifically losing five games by less than a touchdown, Lynn answered with solutions and anticipation.
"It starts with the staff. You know, making sure we're me making the right call to put them in the position to win." Lynn told ESPN LA. "You watch the tape, it's just trusting that the guy next to you is going to do his job. We had some moments this past year that we learned from. There were times where we responded towards the end of the year. So now we're just looking forward to you know showing all the progress that we've made."
Lynn Sees Parallels Between Big Ten Competition and the NFL
The Trojans first season in the Big Ten did not match USC's success in the Pac-12. In year one, they finished 7-6 and 4-5 in conference play.
While the Pac-12 boasted teams like Oregon and Washington, USC entered a new realm of storied Big Ten programs like Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.
For a former Nittany Lion himself, Lynn finds the increase in competition thrilling, and even views it as one step beyond the collegiate level.
"I love the Big Ten. The Big Ten to me is the closest thing to the NFL." Lynn said. "When you look at the way the NFL games play, just from the formations you get, the way offenses attack, the offensive lines, tight ends, we still play teams that have two back sets. Like, it's the stuff that you only see in the NFL."
Lynn was a three-time All Big Ten cornerback for Penn State from 2008-11. During his time with the Nittany Lions, Lynn recorded 162 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery through 47 games.
Following his collegiate career, Lynn was singed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012, before he finished his football career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Veteran Stars will Serve as Best Leaders for New Additions
After an offseason of implementing new talent into new position groups, the defensive veterans are used as guidance for new talent getting comfortable with the standard under Lynn's leadership.
For veterans like safety Kamari Ramsey, Lynn see's their experience as helpful, especially when it's a younger group who has high football IQ, but just need time and guidance to adjust.
"Last year it was just Kamari. So he helped speed up the process with the DBs. But you see that happening in every single position group." Lynn said. "They're not just talking with the coaches. They're having conversations in the locker room… when they go home. I just think that they're all helping each other and you see everyone picking it up a lot quicker."
USC is one of those anticipated teams going into 2025 with pressure to deliver, and Lynn and Co. are continuing to prepare the defense for year two in the Big Ten.