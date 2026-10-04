Six Winners and Losers From USC's Thrilling Win Over Washington

The No. 18 USC Trojans overcame a slow first half to beat the Washington Huskies 25-21. As always, the war came down to the smaller battles within. Here are the winners and losers of Week 5.

Winner: USC Fans

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view of the exterior of the stadium prior to the game between the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of a heat wave, with in-stadium temperatures reaching 100-plus degrees, the USC faithful pulled up and endured the heat. The university may not have announced sold-out tickets or even revealed the game attendance, but homecoming weekend brought in a lively crowd that was loud on nearly every down. The fans provided the energy that the team was lacking on the field, and they deserve recognition after being the brunt of the joke at the start of the college football season.

Loser: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after catching a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When fellow true freshman Trent Mosley went down with an injury, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt went from a co-star to Jayden Maiava’s main target – 12 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in the past two games. This time around, Dixon-Wyatt failed to meet expectations.

On four targets, three ended up as incompletions, while his lone reception – which would have been a 37-yard touchdown – was wiped off the board due to an illegal formation penalty. The freshman also picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter. Hopefully the young wideout can get back on track next week.

Winner: Pressure and Blitzes

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes the ball against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, USC’s front seven finally started to generate some pressure – something that was missing the past two games. Although there were a few plays from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. that probably gave fans a heart attack, the Trojans' defense was using his legs against him – minimal yards picked up or incomplete passes. At the edge, Kameryn Crawford was in the backfield often while Braylan Shebly recorded a quarterback hit and hurry. In the interior, Jahkeem Stewart was the main disruptor, recording a quarterback hurry of his own.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson even got defensive backs in the mix as well, making Williams go four-for-ten for 39 passing yards. Unfortunately, the aggressive play calling came to a halt, which will be addressed in the second loser section.

Then in the third quarter, redshirt-sophomore linebacker Elijah Newby executed perfect containment on Williams, rushing in when he escaped the pocket and bringing him down for a sack-fumble. Stewart, who was a key factor in pushing Williams out of the pocket, was there to recover the ball and run it in for a lead-taking touchdown.

Nickelback Alex Graham joined the sack party in the fourth. With the Huskies facing third-and-14, Patterson dialed up a blitz for Graham, who came blazing off the edge. Once again, Stewart forced Williams outside as Graham brought him down for a loss of four yards. The most important sack was, of course, in the final seconds when Crawford bullied his way through and called the game.

In total there were four sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Loser: Slow Defensive Start

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, the Trojans’ defense has a strong start in the first half of games, and it looked like the unit was going to do it again with back-to-back three-and-outs. Crawford was antagonizing the Huskies’ offensive line and forced a rushed pass that Elbert Rock IV broke up to make the Huskies punt.

Then a muffed punt return – that pinned the Trojans at their one-yard line – and a three-and-out sequence from the offense gave Washington prime field position for their third series of the game. Ta’Mere Robinson made a crucial five-yard sack on third down, but Williams made up for the play with an 11-yard scramble on fourth-and-seven. To make matters worse, cornerback Chasen Johnson committed a holding penalty on the play, tacking on another 10 yards. The Huskies went on to score, taking a 7-3 lead to end the first quarter.

After containing the Huskies’ rushing attack for the majority of the half, Brian Bonner Jr. was able to fight for 57 yards on 12 carries while Williams picked up 31 yards on six rushes. A couple of trick plays got the best of the defense as well, leading to a Huskies' 14-10 lead at halftime.

Winner: Pass Catching Depth

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 5, Mosley and sophomore Corey Simms, along with tight end Mark Bowman, were listed as out. This would be three consecutive games that Mosley has carried the “out” designation, while Simms will be out for the year due to an injury he suffered in Week 3. Luckily for the Trojans, the wide receiver room is their deepest.

Sophomore Tanook Hines, whose absence at the start of the season and slow start on the field were a bit worrisome, played a key role in USC’s opening drive with two receptions for 25 yards. Then redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams’ 40-yard reception set up the Trojans’ 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

The two would be Maiava’s most consistent targets of the night. Hines finished the game with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Williams had four receptions for 58 yards. Freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster also contributed with three receptions for 26 yards. Redshirt-sophomore running back Riley Wormley tied for third in receptions (three) and had 39 yards out of the backfield.

Tight ends Walter Matthews, Tucker Ashcraft, Carson Tabaracci, and Taniela Tupou all contributed with pass-catching and blocking responsibilities. Tabaracci had the most impressive play with 29 receptions as Maiava was on the move.

Loser: Slow Offensive Start

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-for-six on third downs, a rare interception by Jayden Maiava, a sack, and two penalties that gave up 20 yards – albeit the unsportsmanlike conduct on Alani Noa is rather contentious, as he was defending Maiava, who was thrown to the ground and laid on by a Washington defender.

Maiava finished the first half completing 12 of 18 passes for 143 yards. Although sophomore running back King Miller was having a productive start – nine carries for 61 yards – Lincoln Riley opted to stick with the pass.

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