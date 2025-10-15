USC Trojans' Receive Another Brutal Injury Update Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup
The No. 20 USC Trojans will be without several key pieces for their anticipated primetime road matchup against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. One of those key pieces is defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, who suffered a knee injury, according to USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Boucard could also miss USC's games after they play Notre Dame, as Riley said that he would be out for an extended period of time. The Trojans will have a bye week after playing Notre Dame before another road test against the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers.
A freshman from Montreal, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman has slowly started to find his role with USC. Boucard has made five total tackles and one sack in his first season with USC. He made a season-high three tackles in the Trojans' 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles in week 2.
Boucard was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and committed to USC in October of 2024 after a visit in June. Boucard also had visits to Alabama, Oklahoma, and Miami.
USC Injuries To Starting Running Backs
Boucard isn't the only key USC player who will be out in the Trojans' matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night. USC's starting running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan will both miss the marquee matchup against the Fighting Irish.
Sanders will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Jordan is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle. Both leading running backs for USC suffered their injuries in the Trojans' 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines in week 7.
Can USC Upset Notre Dame Without Key Players?
The absence of Sanders and Jordan in USC's running game, along with Boucard on defense, hurts the Trojans' chances of going into South Bend and pulling off an upset over Notre Dame. USC's defensive front was impressive in the win against Michigan, as they dominated the line of scrimmage and held the Big Ten leading rusher, Justice Haynes, to 10 carries for 51 yards.
USC's defense looks to have the same success against one of the most talented running backs in the country, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
In the rushing game, walk-on freshman running back King Miller steps into the starting role and looks to build off his breakout performance against Michigan. Against the Wolverines, Miller rushed for a career high 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
USC enters Saturday night's rivalry game against Notre Dame as underdogs for the first time this seeason.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 9.5-point underdog against the Fighting Irish. We'll see how Riley's USC group handles the underdog role in what will be a hostile night environment at Notre Dame Stadium.
