USC Trojans Make Coaching Decisions: Hire Colorado State's Chad Savage

The USC Trojans are in place to hire former Colorado State wide receivers coach Chad Savage as the new tight ends and inside receivers coach. Savage has been key in the development of players such as Tory Horton and Justus Ross-Simmons and is a standout recruiter.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams assistant coach - wide receivers Chad Savage talks to his team during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are in place to hire former Colorado State wide receivers coach Chad Savage as the new tight ends and inside receivers coach. The story was first broken by ESPN’s senior writer Pete Thamel. Savage has been heralded as the Mountain West recruiter over the past few seasons and has done a fantastic job in molding the talent that he’s been able to reel in. 

Before accepting the USC job under coach Lincoln Riley, Chad Savage spent three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Colorado State under coach Jay Norvell. Previously, Savage was the tight ends coach at Nevada and the wide receiver coach at San Diego State University. Savage has been integral in the development of standout players such as Tory Horton and Justus Ross-Simmons.

Savage is the latest in a string of hires as USC continues to fill out its coaching staff for the 2025 season. The Trojans are looking to add more staffers with recruiting prowess as collecting talent becomes of the utmost importance. The Trojans have lost major players such as wide receiver Zachariah Branch and offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, but they’ve made key additions as well. 

Adding a coach like Savage is a good indication of how important talent acquisition is. This story will be updated as information is gathered. 

