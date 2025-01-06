Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes NFL History In Win Over Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions, propelled by an explosive second-half showing, throttled the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to clinch the NFC North division crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and a much-needed bye week. No strangers to Sunday Night Football primetime slots, the Lions easily handled the spotlight, overcoming a slow offensive start and a dominating defense performance despite being down multiple starters.
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown dialed in for another consistently productive appearance. St. Brown hauled in six receptions for 77 yards on seven targets. With 12.8 yards per catch, three of St. Brown’s receptions went for timely first-down conversions. St. Brown has been targeted 141 times this season, with only one drop and 115 receptions. St. Brown earned another milestone after a banner performance in a season of firsts and records.
Amon-Ra St. Brown became the third player in NFL history to have 115 or more receptions and 10 or more receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. Antonio Brown from 2014 to 2015 and Davante Adams from 2020 to 2021 are the only other players to achieve that elusive feat. St. Brown was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl team earlier this week and projects to be an All-Pro selection in the coming weeks as well. Amon-Ra is joining a select category of credentialed players.
Additionally, per Detroit Lions PR, when wide receiver Jameson Williams crossed the 1,000-yard mark at the end of the game, joining St. Brown with that accomplishment, they became the second set of teammates in franchise history to each record 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in a season. Only Lions legends Herman Moore and Brett Perriman in 1995 reached those marks.
As the regular season comes to an end, the Lions' 15-2 record is the best mark in franchise history. St. Brown ends the 17-game stretch with 115 receptions, 1,263 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns, all ranking top five individually in the NFL. St. Brown and the Lions are three wins away from a Super Bowl. They have a home field advantage and a chance to get multiple key players back from injury over the next two weeks.
It’s an exciting time to be invested in Lions football. No matter what the second round holds in store for Detroit, they could not have dreamed of a better scenario for their team. Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the leaders of the team will not have to motivate the group for the rest of the way. The finish line is near.
