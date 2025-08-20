All Trojans

What Former USC Coach Ed Orgeron Said About Returning To Coach College Football

Former LSU Tigers coach Ed Orgeron hasn't been on the sidelines as a coach in three seasons. The former USC Trojans are itching for a return to college football. Could USC give him a second chance if they fire Lincoln Riley after this season?

Caden Handwork

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Former LSU Tigers coach Ed Orgeron left LSU at the end of the 2021 season and hasn't coached in college football since. The former USC Trojans interim coach recently joined Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take to talk about a possible return to the sidelines of college football... Would he make sense at USC?

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Orgeron on a Possible Return

Orgeron mentioned that he isn't fully committed to returning to the college football sidelines, but he's interested in a return.

"I think it's time," Orgeron said to Barstool. "I'm feeling it a little bit. Haven't made the decision totally, but I've got my boys settled, coaching football now. It's been four years since I been out. I'm getting the itch again."

Regardless of whether he gets hired or not, Orgeron would be bringing valuable experience to whatever college football program he ends up at. Orgeron led an LSU team that was highlighted by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a National Championship in 2019.

Orgeron's Tenure at USC and Other Schools

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the national championship trophy with quarterback Joe Burrow after a victory against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While Orgeron is best known for his accomplishments at LSU from 2016 to 2021, he also has coaching appearances with Ole Miss and USC. Orgeron has a career coaching record of 67-47 with Ole Miss, LSU, and USC.

Orgeron earned his first coaching gig with Ole Miss in 2005 and spent three seasons down in "The Grove." His tenure with Ole Miss didn't go well, as he was fired in 2007 after recording a 10-25 record as coach.

In 2013, Orgeron served as the interim coach of USC after the firing of Lane Kiffin early in the season. Orgeron was impressive as an interim coach for the Trojans with a 6-2 record that included an upset win over a top-five Stanford team.

A blowout 35-14 loss to their rival, the UCLA Bruins, to end the 2013 season, dashed any hopes that Orgeron had of remaining the permanent coach of the Trojans.

The Trojans would replace Orgeron for future Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who struggled unlike his tenure with the Longhorns, with a 12-6 coaching record at USC from 2014 to 2015.

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks with players during a timeout in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Could Orgeron Get A Second Shot at USC With Lincoln Riley on the Hot Seat?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it's unlikely that USC would bring back Coach O for another stint, anything is possible, especially with Lincoln Riley entering the 2025 season on the hot seat.

Riley is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons with USC, in which the Trojans lost five games or more in both years. Another disappointing season, and the Trojans could be looking for a new head coach.

Orgeron has shown the ability to lead powerhouse college football programs to success, but would USC be willing to give him a second chance after doing a good job as an interim? Odds are USC likely heads in a different direction if they fire Riley at the end of this season.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

