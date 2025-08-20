What Former USC Coach Ed Orgeron Said About Returning To Coach College Football
Former LSU Tigers coach Ed Orgeron left LSU at the end of the 2021 season and hasn't coached in college football since. The former USC Trojans interim coach recently joined Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take to talk about a possible return to the sidelines of college football... Would he make sense at USC?
Orgeron on a Possible Return
Orgeron mentioned that he isn't fully committed to returning to the college football sidelines, but he's interested in a return.
"I think it's time," Orgeron said to Barstool. "I'm feeling it a little bit. Haven't made the decision totally, but I've got my boys settled, coaching football now. It's been four years since I been out. I'm getting the itch again."
Regardless of whether he gets hired or not, Orgeron would be bringing valuable experience to whatever college football program he ends up at. Orgeron led an LSU team that was highlighted by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a National Championship in 2019.
Orgeron's Tenure at USC and Other Schools
While Orgeron is best known for his accomplishments at LSU from 2016 to 2021, he also has coaching appearances with Ole Miss and USC. Orgeron has a career coaching record of 67-47 with Ole Miss, LSU, and USC.
Orgeron earned his first coaching gig with Ole Miss in 2005 and spent three seasons down in "The Grove." His tenure with Ole Miss didn't go well, as he was fired in 2007 after recording a 10-25 record as coach.
In 2013, Orgeron served as the interim coach of USC after the firing of Lane Kiffin early in the season. Orgeron was impressive as an interim coach for the Trojans with a 6-2 record that included an upset win over a top-five Stanford team.
A blowout 35-14 loss to their rival, the UCLA Bruins, to end the 2013 season, dashed any hopes that Orgeron had of remaining the permanent coach of the Trojans.
The Trojans would replace Orgeron for future Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who struggled unlike his tenure with the Longhorns, with a 12-6 coaching record at USC from 2014 to 2015.
Could Orgeron Get A Second Shot at USC With Lincoln Riley on the Hot Seat?
While it's unlikely that USC would bring back Coach O for another stint, anything is possible, especially with Lincoln Riley entering the 2025 season on the hot seat.
Riley is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons with USC, in which the Trojans lost five games or more in both years. Another disappointing season, and the Trojans could be looking for a new head coach.
Orgeron has shown the ability to lead powerhouse college football programs to success, but would USC be willing to give him a second chance after doing a good job as an interim? Odds are USC likely heads in a different direction if they fire Riley at the end of this season.