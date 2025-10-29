USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Favorite Trait of Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava
The No. 23 USC Trojans are back in the AP 25 Poll thanks in large part to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leading one of the best offenses in the country. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley recently raved about Maiava's performance so far in the 2025 season, revealing what impresses him the most about the USC quarterback:
"Every time the guy's touched the field for us as a USC Trojan we've had a chance to win the game. He always gives us a chance to to win. That's one of the things I really love about him as a player. And again, he's just continuing to improve as time goes on," Riley said.
"Largely, very pleased with him, but this is, just like for the team, this will be an important run for him. This is the stretch, this is when you should play your best," continued Riley. "These are the most important gamesYou work all year, you work all the way through the first half of the season to try to position yourself to be able to go make a run in the month of November. That's what championship football is about."
USC Trojans' Lethal Offense Under Maiava
Through USC's first seven games, Maiava has thrown for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 68.1 percent of his passes. As a unit, the Trojans offense averages 42.4 points scored per game, good for No. 5 overall in the nation. Maiava is currently averaging 10.2 yards gained per pass attempt, the best mark in all of college football.
The road to the top has not been straight and narrow for Maiava, though. When he initially transferred to USC before the 2024 season, Maiava did not beat out former USC quarterback Miller Moss, now with Louisville, for the starting job. However, Riley benched Moss after nine games in 2024 and Maiava never looked back once he got the opportunity.
Maiava does have the luxury of throwing to future NFL wide receivers in Trojans stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Two of the most talented receivers in the country, Lemon and Lane have combined for 1,182 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Lane has missed some time in 2025 while dealing with injury, but Maiava and the Trojans are expected to have their dynamic duo at full strength for the final month of the regular season. Can USC make a push at the College Football Playoff?
USC's CFP Odds
As Riley mentioned, if USC wants to continue playing past the regular season, the Trojans will have to play their best football in November. Riley and his team have to face Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, and UCLA to finish the year.
According to DraftKings, USC's odds of making the CFP are currently +550. The Trojans sit behind Teams like Oklahoma (+500), Texas (+500), and Cincinnati (+330), but they are above teams like Utah (+800), Michigan (+900), and Washington (+1200).
Up next for USC, though, is a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
