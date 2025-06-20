USC Trojans Coaching Staff Best Recruiters In Country?
The USC Trojans are building an elite recruiting class of 2026. USC’s recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports and On3, and the class features 30 verbal commits with the Trojans coaching staff continuing to target more talented players.
With the success with recruiting, much of the credit goes to USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson and secondary coach Doug Belk. Per 247Sports, Henderson is the No. 1 ranked recruiter in the nation and Belk is ranked No. 3. In between them at No. 2 is Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Donte Williams, a former Trojans assistant coach himself.
Henderson was hired by the Trojans ahead of the 2024 season. Not only did he help improve the defensive lines unit, but he has brought in several top recruits. Henderson has been a major factor in USC’s success, landing eight verbal commits.
Henderson’s experience coaching in the NFL has been an enticing factor for incoming recruits. He was with the Los Angeles Rams during the team’s Super Bowl winning season, notably coaching former NFL star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Most recently, Henderson played a role in the commitment from four-star edge, Luke Wafle. Wafle is the No. 1 recruit from New Jersey joining the elite group of commits on June 19.
Wafle joins four-star linemen Jaimeon Winfield, Simote Katoanga, Tomuhini Topui, and Braeden Jones. Henderson also played a role in recruiting three-star defensive linemen Jake Johnson and Malik Brooks and three-star edge Andrew Williams.
“Coach [Lincoln] Riley, Henny [Eric Henderson], [Shaun] Nua, Chad [Bowden], and the whole staff made me feel welcome yesterday. I’ve been to USC before, but there's something building there that keeps me wanting to be there,” Katoanga told On3 in the spring.
Belk joined the Trojans in 2024 as well and was a part of USC’s defensive turnaround this past season. Before joining the Trojans he spent five seasons as the associate head coach and the defensive coordinator with Houston.
Belk has landed six commitments from the class of 2026. Belk helped the Trojans receive commitments from four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and Peyton Dyer. He also recruited three star cornerbacks Madden Riordan and Joshua Holland.
“Coach Belk is a great guy,” Lockhart told 247Sports. “I like that when I talk with him, it’s not always about football. If you look at what he’s doing with this 2026 class of DBs in California, it’s great and you love to see it.”
Belk also recruited five-star cornerback R.J. Sermons from the class of 2026 originally, who reclassified to join the 2025 class and is enrolling early for the USC Trojans.
Belk and Henderson are building an elite defense. The two already helped the team on the field in their first season as coaches, now the two are bringing in the top recruits across the nation. The program has elite momentum and is in a good place, but USC is still targeting recruits like four-star wide receivers Jalen Lott and Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster.
The Trojans are still in the running for four-star edge Kevin Ford, who could become another recruit Henderson brings in. Ford is the No. 18 edge rusher, the No. 18 player from Texas, and the No. 117 recruit in the nation. While he is favored to commit to the Texas A&M Aggies, with the impact Henderson has had on recruiting, the Trojans are still in the running.