Texas A&M, LSU Tigers To Overtake USC Trojans As No. 1 Recruiting Class?

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have 29 verbal commitments, but the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers could jump to the No. 1 spot. The Trojans have competition for the No. 1 ranking but are still in the running for several top recruits.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation, but can they last at the top? The Trojans have been bringing elite recruits, but a couple of programs are gaining momentum, looking to take the No. 1 spot.

The Texas A&M Aggies recruiting class is ranked No. 6 in the nation, per On3. The Aggies' ranking rose after landing a commitment from four-star running back KJ Edwards, now reaching 17 commitments. 

Despite being ranked No. 6, the class features 15 four-star commits. With each big recruit the Aggies land, the program will continue to rise, looking to take down USC as the No. 1 team.

The Trojans recruiting class features 18 four-star recruits and one five-star. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the program is not done with recruiting the top athletes in the nation though, listed among the finalists for a couple of top prospects still available.

Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and USC are finalists for four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. Feaster is predicted to commit to the Aggies, but the USC Trojans are high on his list, as well as the LSU Tigers.

LSU is currently ranked No. 2 for the recruiting class of 2026, featuring ten commitments. A commitment from Feaster could put the Tigers in the No.1 spot, overtaking the USC Trojans. The Tigers have recruited two five-star players and seven four-stars.

Feaster will be announcing his decision on July 4. While USC is still waiting on his commitment, the program is in the running for several available players who could still commit to the program.

Five-star safety Jett Washington has finalized his top three schools, including USC. Riley and the Trojans are also in the running for several four-star prospects, including edge Luke Wafle, wide receiver Jalen Lott, edge Kevin Ford, and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay. 

Having 29 commitments and still in the running for several top recruits is a big momentum shift for the Trojans, who had previously struggled with recruiting. USC’s class of 2025 did take a step forward, landing five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Riley and the Trojans took an even bigger step with the class of 2026.

One area of improvement USC had with recruitment is the program is starting to build a wall around California. Of the 29 commitments, 59 percent are in-state recruits. California produces some of the top football players in the nation, and this was a crucial step for the Trojans. Five-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman is the top California recruit for USC in the class.

The Trojans are bringing in talent on both sides of the ball. In addition to Bowman, some of the top commitments USC has received include four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star running back Shahn Alston. Defensively, USC recruited four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, four-star Edge Simote Katoanga, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, and several other elite defenders. 

The Trojans have 29 verbal commits, and the next step will be keeping the recruits from flipping. If USC can keep its top recruits, the program can also keep the No. 1 ranking.

With USC’s recruiting momentum, the program is on pace to be competitive for the next several years, not only being contenders to make the College Football Playoff but making a post-season run.

