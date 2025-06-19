4-Star Commit Luke Wafle Fits Perfectly In USC Trojans' No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans landed one of their top defensive targets when four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle gave his commitment to the Trojans. The standout from Hun School in New Jersey chose USC over a loaded list of finalists that included the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, and Florida Gators. His decision added another cornerstone piece to what is already the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
The Trojans have made building the defensive front a top priority in the 2026 cycle, and Wafle fits the mold of a high-upside edge defender. At 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, Wafle brings physicality, instincts, and the ability to hold up in the run game while still showing flashes as a pass rusher. With his commitment, USC now boasts one of the deepest defensive line groups in the country, especially at the edge position.
What makes Wafle’s addition even more impactful is how he complements the talent around him. He is expected to line up alongside four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, a powerful interior force out of Texas. Winfield is known for his ability to collapse the pocket from the middle, which should open up one-on-one matchups for Wafle off the edge.
The Trojans also secured a commitment from Simote Katoanga, a four-star linebacker who plays with relentless energy and elite pursuit skills. Katoanga's range and tackling ability make him the type of second-level defender who can clean up plays behind the front four, especially when the edge rushers force quarterbacks to move.
Inside, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui gives USC a strong presence in the trenches. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman brings versatility and a high motor, capable of playing multiple spots across the line. With Topui anchoring the middle with Winfield, and Wafle crashing the edges, the Trojans are building a front that can both defend the run and pressure the passer.
Luke Wafle becomes USC's 30th commitment in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 1 nationally according to 247Sports. The Trojans have focused on stacking depth and versatility along the defensive line, and Wafle brings exactly that. He’s physical at the point of attack, technically sound, and brings experience from playing at a high level in New Jersey.
Wafle is not just a depth piece either; he’s viewed as a potential early contributor, especially in a defensive scheme that values tough, assignment-sound edge defenders. With coaching and development, he has the potential to become a starter at the college level and perhaps more.
The commitment also continues a strong national recruiting footprint for Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Eric Henderson. By pulling a top-tier talent out of the Northeast, USC proves again that it can recruit coast-to-coast when the fit is right.
As the 2026 class comes together, Wafle’s pledge is another signal that USC isn’t just stacking talent, they’re building a defense built to compete in the Big Ten and beyond.