USC Trojans Coaching Staff Filled With Top Recruiters In Nation
The USC Trojans have 27 commitments on the recruiting trail with months to go before the Early National Signing Period in December. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have landed 16 four-star recruits with five-star tight end Mark Bowman recently announcing his commitment to the Trojans.
The backbone of any good recruiting class is a quality coaching staff, and Riley has some of the best recruiters in the country working under him at USC.
According to 247Sports, Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson is currently the No. 2 recruiter in the country. USC secondary coach Doug Belk is No. 3, followed by offensive line coach Zach Hanson at No. 6. Tight ends coach Chad Savage makes it four Trojan assistants in the top 10. 247Sports' rankings do not take head coaches or coordinators into account, but no other school has multiple assistant coaches in the top 10 outside of USC with four.
The only coach ranked above Henderson and Belk is Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline who has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country. Hartline and the Buckeyes hold commitments from five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star wideouts Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jaeden Ricketts, and Brock Boyd.
While Henderson, Belk, Hanson, and Savage are all highlighted by 247Sports, the Trojans staff is certainly recruiting by committee.
Led by Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua, the Trojans have four-star defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, and Braeden Jones committed. Belk is credited for the commitments of four-star defensive backs Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
Four-star cornerback RJ Sermons committed to Belk and the Trojans, and he recently announced his plans to reclassify to the class of 2025 and join the program over the summer.
USC is also in contention for five-star athlete Brandon Arrington as well as four-star safety Davon Benjamin. Five-star safety Jett Washington is also considering the Trojans as well.
Savage and Hanson helped reel in Bowman, but Savage listed as his primary recruiter by 247Sports, so Savage moved 33 spots up the rankings to No. 10. He is also credited main recruiter for four-star wide receivers Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver. Hanson has recruited an impressive offensive line class, highlighted by four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, the No. 5 offensive tackle prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and the Hurricanes received a commitment from five-star offensive tackle recruit Jackson Cantwell in May, and Mirabal comes in at No. 4 on 247Sports' list.
USC's coaching staff might have the most recruiting momentum in the country, and it comes from a talented group of assistant coaches. Relationships are still crucial in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era of recruiting as the Trojans coaches must hold onto this elite group of recruits until December.