USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
The USC Trojans are bringing in a loaded 2026 recruiting class. USC current has a nation high 26 recruits committed in the class of 2026. Not only does USC have the most commits, they also have one of the highest recruit rating per commit.
On3 released their top 10 teams with the highest average rating per commit for the 2026 recruiting class.
USC Trojans Ranked No. 10 In 2026 Commit Average Ratings, LSU No. 1
The USC Trojans have the No. 10 ranked highest average rating per commit for the recruiting class of 2026 according to On3. USC’s average rating is 89.88
This is the complete list of the top 10 with their average rating per commit.
No. 1: LSU Tigers, 93.16
No. 2: Alabama Crimson Tide, 92.52
No. 3: Oregon Ducks, 91.96
No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes, 91.92
No. 5: Texas A&M Aggies, 91.35
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 91.18
No. 7: Georgia Bulldogs, 90.69
No. 8: Tennessee Volunteers, 90.61
No. 9: Miami Hurricanes/Auburn Tigers, 90.24
No. 10: USC Trojans, 89.88
For USC, this is great company to be in. The Trojans have struggled by their standards in recruiting as of late. A big factor that looks to be a reason why for such a turnaround is the addition of general manager Chad Bowden. Bowden was hired earlier this offseason to be USC's first football general manager. It looks like this move is paying dividends.
Trojans With An Astounding 26 Class of 2026 Commits
Lincoln Riley is on pace to bring in his best recruiting class since taking over as coach for USC in 2022. As of now, USC has received more commitments for 2026 than any other program in the country. The Trojans have 26 recruits in the class of 2026 that have committed to them.
What makes this especially impressive is that it isn’t just about the quantity of these recruits, it’s about the quality. Being ranked in the top 10 for average commit ratings speaks volumes about this.
According to 247Sports, among the 26 USC commits are one five-star in offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and 14 four-stars; defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, running back Deshonne Redeaux, cornerback Elbert Hill, wide receiver Trent Mosley, cornerback Brandon Lockhart, running back Shahn Alston, edge rusher Braeden Jones, interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa, quarterback Jonas Williams, offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, Shaun Scott, and wide receiver Luc Weaver.
This list of commits has USC ranked with the No. 1 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports.
There is still a lot of time between now and national signing day, so things can change. However, this is the best shape USC has been in recruiting wise as the calendar turns to June in a long time.