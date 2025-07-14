All Trojans

USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Chances Hurt By Difficult Big Ten Schedule?

The USC Trojans face one of the most difficult schedules heading into the 2025 season. With coach Lincoln Riley under pressure to deliver a successful season, USC will need to win their toughest games to fight their way into College Football Playoff conversations.

Teddy King

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In their second year in the Big Ten with plenty to prove, the USC Trojans face a challenging schedule that could propel them back into the College Football Playoff conversation. USC finished their first season in the conference 7-6 overall and 4-5 against Big Ten teams, the worst record in Trojans coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure in Southern California.

In a recent ranking of toughest Big Ten schedules byThe Sporting News, the Trojans' schedule was ranked as the third-most difficult. Wisconsin's schedule was ranked No. 1 with Rutgers behind the Badgers at No. 2.

Can Riley and the Trojans survive the tough schedule and remain in contention for a conference title?

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently spoke out on his thoughts on Riley and his tenure with USC thus far, especially after the underwhelming 2024 campaign. 

"I don’t understand the love affair with him out in LA. Had I been the athletic director, he would have already been gone.” Finebaum said on recent episode of ESPN's Get Up. “Of course, I don’t have $80 million to pay his buyout. At some point, Southern Cal is gonna have to come to grips with the fact that he’s not an elite coach… I’m not even sure Lincoln Riley is a good coach anymore. He once was but that day has now passed.”

As for USC’s schedule, Riley and the Trojans have a few road contests that will put them to the test. The Trojans play at Illinois, at Notre Dame and at Oregon – three teams that will likely be in the top-25 rankings in 2025.

The Trojans return to Eugene for the first time since 2023 when both programs were in the Pac-12. USC has lost the last three matchups with the Ducks with the Trojans most recent win coming in 2016. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prior to the game against the Ducks, the Trojans will have to face Illinois and Notre Dame on the road and Michigan at home. The Fighting Illini have been revealed as a CFP dark horse, and could be one of the better teams in college football this year. 

One of USC’s most notable matchups includes an away game at rival Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were national champion runner-ups following a successful 2024 season. While Notre Dame had key departures and additions this offseason, a matchup against a retooled USC team sets the stage for a thrilling rivalry game. 

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt tabbed USC’s difficult schedule, but he also has confidence in the Trojans, seeing potential for a 10-2 regular season record.

“They’ve got tough games against Oregon on the road. Don’t think that they’re going to win that one,” Klatt said on the Joel Klatt Show. “So now you’re just talking about like, can you steal a victory here or there. At Notre Dame is going to be difficult. But again, those close losses could turn into close wins this year, and if they do, they could be a team making their very first playoff appearance.”

USC finished 1-4 in one-score losses last season – but if the Trojans can flip the close losses around and finish strong in the fourth quarter, it will be a whole new outlook for the 2025 season. 

In what feels like a redemption year for Riley and the Trojans, USC will need to win their toughest matchups to gain Playoff attention. If they lose, they margin for error disappears – and they’ll have to win out to be considered for the postseason. 

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI and a 2025 graduate of Ole Miss, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Born and raised in Newport Beach, CA, she contributed on-air recaps of sporting events at Corona Del Mar high school for Trident TV as an anchor, before heading south to Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she covered Ole Miss athletics as a writer and sports editor of The Daily Mississippian, providing live game coverage, breaking news, player features and preview stories. She has also been a sports reporter for NewsWatch Ole Miss and Rebel Radio 92.1. Summer of 2024, she interned at FOX Sports as an intern on the Production and Talent Development team, and continued freelancing for NFL on FOX at New Orleans Saints games and later as a production runner for Super Bowl LIX.

