USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Chances Hurt By Difficult Big Ten Schedule?
In their second year in the Big Ten with plenty to prove, the USC Trojans face a challenging schedule that could propel them back into the College Football Playoff conversation. USC finished their first season in the conference 7-6 overall and 4-5 against Big Ten teams, the worst record in Trojans coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure in Southern California.
In a recent ranking of toughest Big Ten schedules byThe Sporting News, the Trojans' schedule was ranked as the third-most difficult. Wisconsin's schedule was ranked No. 1 with Rutgers behind the Badgers at No. 2.
Can Riley and the Trojans survive the tough schedule and remain in contention for a conference title?
College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently spoke out on his thoughts on Riley and his tenure with USC thus far, especially after the underwhelming 2024 campaign.
"I don’t understand the love affair with him out in LA. Had I been the athletic director, he would have already been gone.” Finebaum said on recent episode of ESPN's Get Up. “Of course, I don’t have $80 million to pay his buyout. At some point, Southern Cal is gonna have to come to grips with the fact that he’s not an elite coach… I’m not even sure Lincoln Riley is a good coach anymore. He once was but that day has now passed.”
As for USC’s schedule, Riley and the Trojans have a few road contests that will put them to the test. The Trojans play at Illinois, at Notre Dame and at Oregon – three teams that will likely be in the top-25 rankings in 2025.
The Trojans return to Eugene for the first time since 2023 when both programs were in the Pac-12. USC has lost the last three matchups with the Ducks with the Trojans most recent win coming in 2016.
Prior to the game against the Ducks, the Trojans will have to face Illinois and Notre Dame on the road and Michigan at home. The Fighting Illini have been revealed as a CFP dark horse, and could be one of the better teams in college football this year.
One of USC’s most notable matchups includes an away game at rival Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were national champion runner-ups following a successful 2024 season. While Notre Dame had key departures and additions this offseason, a matchup against a retooled USC team sets the stage for a thrilling rivalry game.
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt tabbed USC’s difficult schedule, but he also has confidence in the Trojans, seeing potential for a 10-2 regular season record.
“They’ve got tough games against Oregon on the road. Don’t think that they’re going to win that one,” Klatt said on the Joel Klatt Show. “So now you’re just talking about like, can you steal a victory here or there. At Notre Dame is going to be difficult. But again, those close losses could turn into close wins this year, and if they do, they could be a team making their very first playoff appearance.”
USC finished 1-4 in one-score losses last season – but if the Trojans can flip the close losses around and finish strong in the fourth quarter, it will be a whole new outlook for the 2025 season.
In what feels like a redemption year for Riley and the Trojans, USC will need to win their toughest matchups to gain Playoff attention. If they lose, they margin for error disappears – and they’ll have to win out to be considered for the postseason.