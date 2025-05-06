USC Trojans Commits Discuss Recruiting Momentum, General Manager Chad Bowden
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have been building an elite recruiting class of 2026. The Trojans are emphasizing recruiting in-state players, and have the most commitments in the nation.
Riley began coaching the USC Trojans in 2022, and during his tenure, the program has not had the recruiting success that is capable at USC. Though the Trojans landed some top recruits in the class of 2025, the 2026 class is on another level.
The Trojans class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation with 27 total commits. Two of the commitments have been from five-star recruits and 13 have been four-star players.
Following the 2024 season, the Trojans hired Chad Bowden to be the team’s general manager. From the beginning of his tenure, Bowden made it clear that he wanted to emphasize recruiting, especially from within the state of California.
Several of USC’s commits attended the Under Armour Next Camp Sunday and spoke to On3's Chad Simmons about how the culture is changing in the program. Four-star running back recruit Deshonne Redeaux discussed Bowden’s impact on the program.
“Chad has made a big impact in the program,” Redeaux told On3. “He came in with the right agenda, keeping the hometown kids home. Chad is special and he was a great addition to USC. He brought immediate fire and energy to the program.”
“We are building something special. It is a beautiful thing at USC. Most of the best in California are going to USC and we are bringing USC back. Building that fence around California and keeping the best home was Chad’s plan and it was huge,” Redeaux continued.
Redeaux is one of the many notable recruits staying in California to play at USC. Of the 27 commitments the Trojans received, 56 percent are in-state recruits. Some of the top recruits from California include five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star edge Simote Katoanga, and many more.
MORE: USC Trojans Commits Simote Katoanga, Chase Deniz Win MVP Honors at Recruiting Camp
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit RJ Sermons Clocks Blazing Times In 100, 200-Meter Dash
MORE: Star Actress Emma Roberts Pulls Autographed Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Trading Card
Redeaux is not the only recruit who credits Bowden for helping shift the culture within the program. Offensive tackle commit Chase Deniz is a California local, excited to stay in his home state.
“Hiring Chad changed the game,” Deniz said to On3. “He wants to keep guys home. He is revamping the brand and bringing the excitement back. People are excited to be there and there is a special feeling in that room. It means something to be committed to USC again.”
The USC Trojans are coming off a 7-6 season, not winning a national championship since 2004. With the recruiting success and the key hirings, the energy within the program is enhancing. While the players on the roster and the staff feel it, so do the incoming recruits.
“We are going to play for the national championship,” Denix said. “Coach Riley, Coach Hanson, Chad, everyone is stepping it up. USC is on a different level with this recruiting class and we are ready to compete and dominate.
Lockhart has been committed to the Trojans since 2023. He has seen how much the energy in the program has emphasized the way USC has stepped up in recruiting.
“The best football is played in California, so keeping the best players home changes the culture and has the best playing for the best in-state program. Over the next few years, you will see a big change in the USC football program," Lockhart told On3.
The Trojans' recruiting momentum is not limited to California prospects. USC has also landed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Illinois and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill from Ohio.