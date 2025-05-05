Elite Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Schedules Commitment: USC Trojans, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama?
The USC Trojans are building an elite recruiting class of 2026. Whether it is the offense or defense, the Trojans are working to bring in the top prospects. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the staff is heavily recruiting four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, who has narrowed down his final four and set a commitment date.
Feaster is one of the top wide receiver recruits from the class of 2026. Per On3, he is the No. 43 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player from Texas. Among Feaster's final four schools are the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Before making his decision, Feaster will have an official with each of his final four schools. He will begin with Alabama on May 30, then USC on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13, and finish with LSU on June 20. The four-star wide receiver has revealed that he will announce his decision on July 4.
What has kept USC in the mix is its history of developing wide receivers. Feaster has had high praise for Riley and the Trojans for the way receivers can shine in the offense.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3 earlier in his recruitment.
By 2026, USC quarterback Husan Longstreet is expected to be the starter for the Trojans. He will be entering his second season with the program, after coming in as a 5-star recruit from the class of 2025. There are high expectations for Longstreet, and he could be a part of a dominant USC offense.
From the class of 2026, the Trojans recruited four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams is set to take over as the starter following Longstreet’s time with the program. If Feaster commits to the Trojans, he will have a highly rated quarterback throwing to him.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster told On3.
The USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Trojans hold the most commitments in the nation at 27, with two five-star recruits and over 10 four-star prospects. The only receivers committed are four-star Trent Mosley and three-stars Roderick Tezeno, Kohen Brown, and Ja’Myron Baker.
“I don’t want to go somewhere based off money. I’m going to go somewhere I still got a good amount of money, but I’m in a good position, good culture and great surroundings. That’s the biggest thing,” Feaster said.
The next step will be for USC to hold a strong official visit with Feaster. If it goes well, the four-star receiver would be a major addition to an elite recruiting class and could help lead the USC Trojans to a strong College Football Playoff run.