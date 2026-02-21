USC Continues Recruiting Trend With Four-Star Receiver Quentin Hale's Commitment
Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale committed to the USC Trojans on Friday, and USC coach Lincoln Riley as well as general manager Chad Bowden continue to have success recruiting the state of California.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Hale is the No. 10 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2027. The same rankings rate Hale as the No. 7 player from California and the No. 52 overall prospect regardless of position. He becomes the highest-rated recruit in USC's 2027 recruiting class.
His highlight tapes shows a sure-handed wide receiver with a knack for getting open. He shows off the ability to beat defenders in multiple ways whether it be a comeback route, a slant, or a deep ball. Hale's speed is clear, and his track and field background certainly helps the case for his athleticism. At 6-3, 175, he brings size to USC's wide receiver room as well.
With Hale in the fold, USC's recruiting class of four prospects currently ranks No. 18 in the country. After signing 35 recruits in the class of 2026, the Trojans likely won't come close to that number of commits in 2027. Still, USC emphasizing California has not gone unnoticed.
USC Trojans Continued California Success
Hale's commitment is the only the Trojans' fourth so far the class of 2027, but he is the third California prospect to join the class. Meanwhile, the second highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Trojans, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, recently transferred from Mater Dei to IMG Academy.
Hale started his career at Cathedral High School, but he will spend the 2026 season at Centennial High School. The Trojans have made an intentional effort to recruit Southern California, but few prospects have come to USC from Centennial in the past few recruiting classes. Most notably, former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet to Centennial before committing to the Trojans, but Longstreet has since transferred to LSU.
Landing Hale gives USC a top-10 player from California as the Trojans continue to recruit the best players in the state. The emphasis on California is obvious, but Riley, Bowden, and the rest of USC's staff still have their work cut out for them when it comes to the best West Coast prospects.
Out of the top 15 California recruits in 247Sports' composite rankings, seven of them remain uncommitted:
- Five-star safety Honor Fa'alave Johnson
- Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou
- Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams
- Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Curri
- Four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson
- Four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards
- Four-star safety Jailen Hill
Some of the state's best recruits are currently committed elsewhere, though.
Four-star cornerback Donte Wright is committed to Georgia, but he seems to be a flip candidate after announcing his plans to visit both Oregon and UCLA in the summer. Other California prospects currently committed to schools out of the state include four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn (Oklahoma), four-star linebacker Taven Epps (Oklahoma), four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith (Texas A&M), and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds (Ohio State).
Regardless, landing Hale is a win for USC, giving the Trojans another elite receiver prospect. Additionally, Riley and company also keep Hale from other elite programs like Oklahoma and LSU.
