USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite In-State Wide Receiver Recruit

Four-star recruit Quentin Hale is one of the top wide receivers from the 2027 class that the USC Trojans are targeting. Greg Biggins and Adam Gorney of Rivals logged an expert prediction that Hale will commit to the Trojans.

Hale is the No. 51 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Not only is Hale predicted to stay in-state, but Rivals expects he could make his commitment within the month.

“I definitely want to play early and I think I can do that at USC,” Hale told Rivals. “They play freshman receivers if they’re ready and the offense is always receiver friendly.”

“I spent a lot of time with the coaches and had some great one on one time with coach [Lincoln] Riley and coach [Dennis] Simmons. They have a plan for me and a vision and I’m seeing it,” Hale continued.

USC's Ability to Develop Wide Receivers

The USC Trojans are one of the top programs for wide receivers to develop into stars. Even before USC coach Lincoln Riley took over the program, USC had sent notable players to the NFL, such as Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Since Riley took over the program, the team has continued to develop the position at a high level. 2022 was Riley’s first full season as the Trojans head coach, in which he helped wide receiver Jordan Addison develop into a first-round pick, being selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Trojans are predicted to be represented in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon spent all three years of his collegiate career with the Trojans and improved every season, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2025.

USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is another draft prospect this year, and while he may not hold a first-round projection, he could be seen on day two. With USC likely having two wide receivers selected early in the draft, the Trojans continue to prove they develop the position well.

Despite losing their top two wide receivers to the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans are in good hands with young players who can step in. Wide receiver Tanook Hines recorded 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his true freshman season.

Hines stepping up early is an example of why USC stands out to Hale. If a player works hard enough and the coaches believe in them, true freshmen can earn playing time at USC.

USC’s In-State Recruiting Efforts

Hale is a top-10 prospect from California, and the Trojans have worked hard to make the wide receiver feel like a priority and keep USC his top program.

Since hiring general manager Chad Bowden in 2025, the Trojans have increased their efforts in high school recruiting, but have done noticeably better at keeping California prospects in the state.

USC holds the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per Rivals, which features 35 commits. Even with a large quantity of recruits, 57 percent are in-state signees. If the Trojans land Hale as predicted, the program can keep the momentum of building a wall around California.

The Trojans are targeting several in-state prospects from the 2027 class, including defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. Both are top-five California prospects according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

USC Kicking Off the 2027 Recruiting Class Strong

The USC Trojans have received two commitments from the 2027 recruiting class. The first to commit was four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, the No. 9 cornerback and No. 80 overall recruit, per Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

The second to commit to USC is three-star wide receiver Eli Woodard. Not only is Woodard a wide receiver looking to play for the Trojans, but he was the first California prospect to commit to USC from the 2027 class.

Hale could be one of the next prospects to commit to USC as the program looks to finish with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the second year in a row.

