USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn: Splashy NFL Coach Candidate, Hire?
Last offseason when the USC Trojans hired former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn away from the Bruins, it was praised as one of the best hirings of the offseason because the Trojans stole one of the most up and coming coaches in all of football from their crosstown rivals.
Now, a little over a year later and a complete transformation of the Trojans' defensive unit, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hold their breath every time a defensive coordinator spot opens up in the NFL because of how sought after Lynn is for pro level jobs.
ESPN listed Lynn as one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football heading into the upcoming season.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN said that another successful season from the Trojans' defense could give Lynn even more head coaching opportunities next offseason.
"The Trojans' strong start and clear improvement on defense last season elevated Lynn's profile...has only been a college coordinator for two years after a lengthy run as an NFL assistant. If the Trojans can take the next step this fall, Lynn should rise into more head coaching discussions. The question is whether he wants to remain in college or pursue the NFL track," Rittenberg said.
Lynn was a major part of the Trojans' defensive turnaround this past season after coming in for former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Trojans allowed less points per game and yards per game last season than they did in the two years under Grinch.
One of the most notable differences in the program since Lynn's arrival has been the recruiting success the Trojans have had on the defensive side of the ball.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC landed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who was ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and the No. 34 player in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Trojans landed three other four-star defensive prospects in the recruiting class, but their most impactful additions came from their transfer portal class. Lynn and USC added two four-star defensive lineman from the transfer portal, including the No. 1 defensive lineman in the portal, Keeshawn Silver.
However, Lynn turned it up a notch during the 2026 recruiting cycle, helping lead the Trojans to the No. 1 class ranking according to 247Sports. Prior to Lynn's arrival, USC had yet to land a five-star defensive recruit during Riley's tenure, but now the Trojans have 2026 five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin committed and are looking likely to hold onto his pledge until he can sign during the Early Signing Period.
In fact, the top five highest rated commits in USC's 2026 recruiting class are all defensive players, a testament to the work Lynn and the Trojans' defensive coaching staff have been putting in on the recruiting front.