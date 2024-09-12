USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D’Anton Lynn Reveals Head Coach Aspirations
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been immensely successful through his first two games at USC. Lynn has transformed a porous Trojan defense from the past few seasons into a unit that has allowed only a total of 20 points against the LSU Tigers and Utah State Aggies.
Lynn was asked if he “aspired to be a head coach one day” in a press conference on Wednesday. Here’s what he had to say:
D’Anton Lynn Has Head Coaching Aspirations “Down the Road”
D’Anton Lynn in his first season as the USC Trojans defensive coordinator.
When asked if he aspired to be a coach one day, Lynn answered “Down the road. Right now I have a lot in front of me.”
D’Anton Lynn is the son of former Los Angeles Chargers head coach and current Washington Commanders running backs coach, Anthony Lynn. Being the son of an NFL coach, Lynn has seen the differences between college and the NFL.
“College and the NFL are a lot different. In the NFL, you are just coaching football. That’s it. In college, you wear a lot of different hats,” Lynn said.
If D’Anton Lynn keeps it up, he will be heavily pursued by college and NFL teams in the offseason. It’s a good news and bad news situation for USC. If Lynn keeps the defense balling out, they will likely have to find a way to replace him next year. However, that means that the defense had a phenomenal year.
There is still so much football to be played this season so let’s stay in the present and not look too far down the road.
Lynn Has Been a Huge Addition To USC
D’Anton Lynn was the defensive coordinator at UCLA last season. USC coach Lincoln Riley was impressed with what he saw and aggressively pursued Lynn as UCLA was undergoing a head coach transition. Lynn joined Riley’s staff and it has worked out great so far.
Lynn says “I’m fortunate to learn from a head coach like Coach Riley right now.”
On the flip side, Riley is fortunate to have a defensive coordinator like D’Anton Lynn.
USC had one of the worst defenses in the country over the past few seasons. They were letting up nearly 35 points per game. The Trojans’ defense would constantly let up big plays due to blown coverages and missed tackles. Lynn has the USC defense buttoned up. There is a massive improvement in those areas this year.
For those who didn't know who D'Anton Lynn was a month ago, you sure do now. Lynn and the Trojans have another opportunity to show the country they are for real when they play Michigan in their next game on September 21st.
