Why USC Trojans' DeCarlos Nicholson Withdrew From Transfer Portal
The USC Trojans had a mass exodus when the 2024 season ended. One player who entered the transfer portal was cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, but Nicholson withdrew his name from the portal and is ready for the 2025 season with the Trojans.
USC’s spring practices are well underway, and while speaking to the media, Nicholson discussed his thought process entering the portal.
“Just a lot of overthinking on my part about a lot of things. A lot of uncertainty at the end of last season and with my year coming up,” Nicholson said.
The USC Trojans' season ended with a 7-6 record, following a win in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies. There was a real chance that the Trojans would not be bowl-eligible, but the team clinched its sixth win against the UCLA Bruins.
Throughout the season, the Trojans faced many tough losses, and there were many members of the media calling for USC coach Lincoln Riley’s job. It was a tough year, and Nicholson ended up entering the portal. Not long after entering, Nicholson withdrew his name in January.
“I’m here now, you know. This place is home. So, definitely didn’t want to leave and glad to be back for sure,” Nicholson continued.
When Nicholson entered the portal, there was uncertainty about his eligibility. Ultimately, the NCAA approved his waiver, and he will be with the USC Trojans in 2025. Nicholson went on to discuss why he chose to stay with USC this year rather than keep his name in the portal and seek new opportunities.
MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award
MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?
“All the opportunities on and off the field here. All the connections, graduating from here, now having a chance to not just get a certificate but also a master's with USC on it, so. And then my family also love it here and I love it here,” Nicholson said. “It's working out for the better for sure.”
Nicholson transferred to USC in 2024 from Mississippi State. He played all 13 games in 2024, starting in three. He started when the Trojans faced Rutgers, Washington, and Maryland. He finished the season with 27 tackles and five passes defended. In the Las Vegas Bowl, Nicholson recorded four tackles.
Nicholson will be a strong veteran presence with the Trojans in 2025. He has plenty of playing experience and will compete for a starting spot with USC. The Trojans landed DJ Harvey through the transfer portal and have cornerback Prophet Brown returning to the team.
Nicholson is a senior, and 2025 will be his second year with the program. With that, he understands that he will be playing more of a leadership role.
“Now and more of like a veteran guy, knowing, playing a year in the system and having another year coming a leader,” Nicholson said. “Leading the young guys, leading the transfer like DJ. And just really the overall defense.”
Some of the younger players on the roster will be second-year cornerbacks Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley. USC will also have incoming true freshmen, Alex Graham, Trestin Castro, and James Johnson at defensive back.