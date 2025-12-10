Three Biggest Transfer Portal Needs For USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are in the midst of bowl prep for their showdown vs. TCU in the Alamo Bowl. But with the offseason right around the corner, it's time to get familiar with what position groups are proving to be the biggest needs for the Trojans as the transfer portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Receiver

The Trojans have a legitimate chance of losing their star-studded wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the 2026 NFL Draft. If that happens, that leaves a big hole at the top of the depth chart heading into the offseason.

Tanook Hines returns along with some talented incoming freshmen like four-star signees Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster from their 2026 recruiting class, giving the Trojans a solid foundation to work with.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to bringing in elite wide receiver transfers. During his first year with the Trojans, Riley brought in the reigning Biletnikoff winner in Jordan Addison. That same year he also added Brendan Rice into the fold.

Riley will need to work his transfer portal magic to help fill in the wide receivers room. USC can afford to pay a premium price for a true No. 1 target if they need to.

Defensive Back

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville on Oct. 6, 2023, in Akron. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC needs to find more veteran competition in the secondary. With Marcelles Williams and Chasen Johnson expected to be in the fold for next year, that gives the Trojans two starting-caliber cornerbacks returning for 2026.

The Trojans are going to be bringing in one of the top defensive back classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle with six signees leading the way.

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV is the top-ranked signee among USC's defensive back class. Hill is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback in the cycle according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He should have a role in the secondary next season, but it won't be enough.

If the Trojans are able to find another veteran to join the group of incoming freshmen and returners, it could make for a better position room than their 2025 group.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Gives USC Roster Updates Ahead of Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

MORE: Should USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Enter the NFL Draft or Return to School

MORE: What Four-Star Elija Harmon's Commitment to Oklahoma Means for USC Recruiting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Linebacker

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) fights to get past USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Linebacker was arguably one of the, if not the weakest position group for the Trojans in 2025. USC was playing a lot of underclassmen, meaning things should look better next season with Jadyn Ramos and Desman Stephens II coming back. Don't be surprised if four-star signee Talanoa Ili also contributes as a freshman.

Eric Gentry will be a big loss as his eligbility expires after this season. Matai Tagoa'i was a promsing freshman who entered the portal after the regular season ended, adding another loss to the position room.

It wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Trojans try and overhaul the room this offseason with a couple of transfers.

Recommended Articles