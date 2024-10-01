USC Trojans Defense Shocking Second Half Statistic Under Coach D'Anton Lynn
The No. 11 USC Trojans have been in some big games this season and are currently 3-1. While the Trojans have one loss and have been in a couple of tight matchups, the USC defense under coach D'Anton Lynn is a force to be reckoned with.
Although the defense has let some big plays happen, they have been dominant in each game. The dominance is evident in the second half of all four games. The Trojans have held their opponents to no more than 14 points in the second half in every game. In their only loss of the season, they allowed the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines to score just two touchdowns in the second half. That is what kept the Trojans fighting until the end.
Against the No. 13 LSU Tigers in week one, the Trojans only allowed ten points in the second half. The defensive stops are keeping USC in every game. As they continue to make a push for the college football playoffs, the Trojans defense will be one to watch.
In two games this season, the Trojans held their opponents zero points in the second half. The first was against Utah State. This was one that was expected to be a blowout but the other game was against the Wisconsin Badgers in week five. It was a close game to start, but not in the second half.
Turnovers are a big reason that the Trojans defense is thriving. They have five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Giving their offense the chance to get back on the field, score, and dominate the time of possession is what leads to wins.
USC’s defense has done well with avoiding his explosive plays. It has happened this year, especially against the Michigan Wolverines, but limiting the big plays this season keeps USC in every game. The teams in the Big Ten play in a very defensive and physical way. The way for USC to stay competitive is to build up their defense which they are doing.
Prior to the 2024 season, the USC Trojans hired Lynn as the defensive coordinator. He previously worked for the UCLA Bruins, turning that defense into a force to be reckoned with. This hire has made a difference in just four games with the Trojans. Lynn’s ability to make halftime adjustments has been what makes whichever team he coaches successful.
Following the Michigan game, coach Lynn spoke about what he has learned about his defense, of which he calls a tough group.
"It was our first time really giving up explosive plays like that," Lynn said. "It was our first time having to make adjustments at half time. It was our first time having to tweak the game planning some and I felt like everyone kept their poise and handled it well."
One of the best parts about the USC Trojans defense and what Lynn has done well with is unlocking linebacker Eric Gentry’s potential this season. There is no update on Gentry’s injury he sustained against the Badgers, but when healthy, he is a dominant player. Gentry has 30 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
"Eric is a unique player," Lynn said about Gentry. "Like he can play so many spots. He can do so many things. He doesn't get tired so he's kind of a fun piece to move around."
Hopefully, Gentry continues to heal after having to be carted to the locker room against Wisconsin.
What will help moving forward is for the defense to get their spark earlier in the game as opposed to having to make halftime adjustments. As impressive as the second half defense has been, starting strong earlier will make games easier. When they go against opponents such as the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, second half adjustments may be too late. If the Trojans defense can continue to play hard, and get going earlier in games, USC will continue to be a tough competitor in the Big Ten.
Next up, USC plays Minnesota on Saturday, October 5th at 4:30 p.m. PT.
