USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss, Eric Gentry, Kamari Ramsey Injured Vs. Wisconsin Badgers
The No. 13 USC Trojans are facing the unranked Wisconsin Badgers in week five of the college football season.
USC quarterback Miller Moss gave the Trojans a 31-21 on a six-yard touchdown rush, but Moss appeared to injure his head on the play. Moss landed awkwardly in the end zone after being spun around by a Wisconsin defender.
After the touchdown was confirmed by the officials, Moss was seen entering the medical tent with the USC athletic trainers. Trojans backup quarterback Jayden Maiava was seen warming up, but Moss returned to the field on the next USC offensive possession.
However, Maiava finished the game at quarterback. More to come on the status of Moss.
On the ensuing Wisconsin possession, Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry left the field with an apparent injury. Gentry was helped off the field by USC's trainers.
Gentry was taken to the locker room by the athletic trainers on the medical cart. CBS reporter Jenny Dell reported that Gentry appeared emotional before leaving the sideline.
The start of the second half involved USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey down on the field with an apparent injury. The Trojans walked out of the first half of the game healthy, but Ramsey went down while making a tackle on a third down play. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field, but it looked as though he was struggling to put pressure on his left leg.
Not long after being down on the field, Ramsey was seen walking on the sideline. The CBS broadcast told viewers that Ramsey was not seriously injured shortly after, reporting the injury as a cramp.
CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell said, "He took electrolytes, went on the bike, and told the trainers that he is good to go."
Ramsey is a tough competitor, and the USC defense could use his help in stopping this Wisconsin offense. Shortly after returning to the game, Ramsey came up with a massive stop on a fourth down attempt from the Badgers. Ramsey stopped Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker short of the line to gain.
In an explosive start to the game, the Trojans and Badgers both scored quickly. The Trojans offense got rolling early, partially thanks to a couple of penalties by the Wisconsin defense. The Badgers offense came on the field and tied up the game, all before five minutes were off of the clock. Since then, the Badgers have taken control with mistakes made by the Trojans.
The Trojans are beating the Badgers 31-21 in the fourth quarter. The first half was sloppy for the USC Trojans, but they came out for the second half strong. Having Ramsey being ruled as okay is a big relief for USC.
