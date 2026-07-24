USC Trojans Pushing for Another Elite Recruiting Class in Key Position Group

USC got to work early with recruiting the secondary for the 2026 class when they landed a pair of local standouts in cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan in the fall of their sophomore years. The Trojans ended up signing six defensive backs last cycle, headlined by freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill, the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN.

They followed it up with four defensive backs ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects in the 2027 class in five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star safety Gavin Williams and four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington. The Trojans have their eyes set on landing another impressive secondary class in the 2028 cycle.

USC Targeting Orange County Defensive Back Recruits

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 safety Ace Leutele | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele grew up tailgating and attending games at the Coliseum to watch his older cousins play. He’s become a frequent visitor on campus as a recruit. Leutele has been familiar with the program for quite some time, and his relationships have only grown. The proximity to home is also something that plays in the Trojans favor.

“It would help for sure because I don't want my family flying out every week,” Leutele said. “It'd be easier for them to just drive down the road and catch me at the Coliseum, or I could go visit my home anytime I want, I wouldn't have to catch a flight. It'd be great for them to be around and still be in my corner.”

In a passing tournament last week, Leutele rocked a pair of USC gloves and headband. He won a national championship in 2024 with four Trojan freshmen and two 2027 cornerback commits. The idea of running it back at the collegiate level is intriguing.

Ca’ron Williams is another recruit that has seen a ton of success with USC freshmen and commits while playing at Santa Margarita (Calif.). The local defensive back has been on campus for practice and gameday visits more than a half of dozen times and will continue to visit multiple times in the fall.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II is another Trinity League standout. Washington picked up an offer from his father’s alma mater after a workout last month.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks also has a ton of familiarity with the roster. Hicks is highly coveted in the Big Ten and SEC and the Trojans are going to need a make a big move to keep him from leaving the state. The Orange County native will have some more clarity as the season rolls on but one thing is for certain, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and the USC staff will be aggressive in their pursuit.

Notable Defensive Back Recruits

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Hamilton (Ariz.) five-star cornerback Keaton Fields is a name to keep an eye on. Fields has not visited USC yet but there’s a strong possibility that changes in the fall. The two sides have been in contact this summer. Fields' teammate, Trojans four-star receiver commit Roye Oliver III, reclassified from the 2028 class in May.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has visited the Trojans numerous times this year and will continue to get a push from his hometown school to prevent him from leaving the state. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Flowers is a tremendous athlete and two-way star for his school.

Serra (Calif.) four-star defensive back Derrick Coleman Jr. is a fast riser in the 2028 class that picked up an offer from USC in May. And an interesting one will be four-star safety Jackson Parker, who moved from Kansas to Garces Memorial (Calif.) in Bakersfield last month. His father, Larry Parker, played for the Trojans. USC wants to see the younger Parker early in his junior season before extending an offer.

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