UCLA coach Bob Chesney will get his first taste of the Crosstown Rivalry on Saturday as his No. 9 Bruins are set to host the No. 15 USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl.

The Trojans, fresh off their 35-21 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Senior Day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, have a slim chance to make the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and would like nothing more than to spoil the Bruins' season.

USC has won two straight games in the Crosstown Rivalry series and looks to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season. The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 18-16 in triple overtime to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of a pivotal rivalry game with much at stake for both teams, here’s a look at the Trojans' first availability report against the Bruins.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

S Isaiah Rubin

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Probable

DE Braylan Shelby

LB GianCarlo Rufo

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

UCLA Bruins Quarterback Injuries

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their 18-16 road loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a minor hip injury during overtime. For Saturday’s rivalry game against the Wolverines, Dieffenbach is questionable on Wednesday’s availability report.

If Dieffenbach is unable to go for Saturday's rivalry matchup, this would be a crushing blow for Chesney's Bruins. Before their loss to the Wolverines on Saturday, UCLA was one of two remaining undefeated teams in the country, the other being the No. 2 Utah Utes.

With the possibility of playing a third-string quarterback, either Anthony Woods or Madden Iamaleava, the Bruins could miss the CFP entirely if they lose to the Trojans on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. That would crush what has been a phenomenal first season for the Bruins under Chesney.

Since taking over for starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Bruins' 17-15 road win over the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10, Dieffenbach has impressed, leading the Bruins with 1,406 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dieffenbach’s recent injury, the Trojans arrive at the Rose Bowl as seven-point favorites over the Bruins, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. Posting an 8-3 overall record and 5-3 in Big Ten play, the Trojans have a slim chance to reach the conference championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 ahead of their regular-season finale.

The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Can the Trojans make it three straight wins over the Bruins?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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