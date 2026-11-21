It certainly wasn't the prettiest game for No. 18 USC. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, they found themselves down 14-13 at halftime. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley delivered a fiery speech at halftime and his team finally woke up, as they went on a 22-0 run.

Freshman receiver Trent Mosley was sensational, again, reeling in two touchdowns. Running back Waymond Jordan also scored twice on Senior Day. And a week after dropping four interceptions, USC's secondary came up with three on Saturday.

Fourth Quarter

3:56 - TOCUHDOWN Maryland. Malik Washington 5-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 72-yard drive. USC leads 35-21.

8:11 - USC punts after going 3-and-out. Maryland takes over on their 28-yard line.

9:51 - Maryland punts and USC takes over on their own 24-yard line.

11:51 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Waymond Jordan 27-yard touchdown run to cap off a 2-play, 44-yard drive. USC leads 35-14.

12:37 - Malik Washington's pass is INTERCEPTED by Marcelles Williams. USC takes over on the Maryland 44-yard line.

1st career interception for USC cornerback Marcelles Williams pic.twitter.com/UqiKXVArhG — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 22, 2026

12:49 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Waymond Jordan 1-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 7-play, 29-yard drive. USC leads 28-14 after coverting the 2-pt conversion.

Third Quarter

0:59 - Malik Washington's pass is INTERCEPTED by Jontez Williams and USC takes over on the Maryland 29-yard line.

2:06 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava to Trent Mosley for a 9-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 78-yard drive. USC leads 20-14.

8:19 - Maryland's 67-yard touchdown gets wiped off the board because of an illegal formation.

9:35 - USC punts after going 3-and-out and Maryland takes over on the 27-yard line.

10:15 - Sean O'Haire's 53-yard field goal is NO GOOD. WIDE LEFT. USC takes over on their own 35-yard line.

13:10 - Malik Washington completes a 23-yard pass and Maryland is across mdifield.

Second Quarter

0:26 - TOUCHDOWN Maryland. DeJuan Williams 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a 15-play, 84-yard drive. Maryland leads 14-13.

2:00 - Two-minute timeout. Maryland faces a 3rd and 1 on the USC 26-yard line.

5:56 - USC punts and Maryland takes over on their own 16-yard line.

7:04 - Malik Washington's pass is INTERCEPTED by USC safety Prophet Browm. His third this season. USC takes over on their own 29-yard line.

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8:52 - Caden Chittenden's 31-yard field goal is GOOD. USC leads 13-7.

11:08 - Jayden Maiava to Tanook Hines for 22 yards and USC is in the red zone.

14:51 - TOUCHDOWN Maryland. DeJuan Williams 52-yard rushington touchdown to cap off a 6-play, 76-yard drive. Maryland trails 10-7.

First Quarter

2:21 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava to Trent Mosley for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 72-yard drive. USC leads 10-0.

7:07 - Jayden Maiava completes short to Trent Mosley who picks up 24 yards and USC is across midfield.

9:33 - Maryland punts after picking up one first down. USC takes over on their own 28-yard line.

11:38 - Caden Chittenden's 30-yard field goal is good. USC leads 3-0.

13:18 - Jayden Maiava to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for 33 yards and USC is across midfield.

15:00 - USC receives the opening kickoff.

Senior Day and Future of USC Football

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Senior Day at the Coliseum. Quarterback Jayden Maiava headlines the USC team, which will be playing its final home game. It's been almost two years since Maiava replaced Miller Moss as the starting quarterback, and he has never looked back.

Maiava is coming off a brutal performance against No. 8 Indiana, where he was picked off three times. The Trojans fell 27-13, were handed a third loss this season, and watched their College Football Playoff hopes end in Bloomington.

In year five under coach Lincoln Riley, USC still has not reached the College Football Playoff. So, what does the future hold for the Trojans' head coach? All of that depends on what happens over the final two games.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal has a highly anticipated matchup against crosstown rival UCLA at the Rose Bowl next week. The Bruins have had a meteoric rise in their first season under Bob Chesney, who came over from James Madison. And in his first season, Chesney has his squad in prime position to not only make the College Football Playoff but also receive a first-round bye.

UCLA's success this season has put a bigger spotlight on Riley's failures over the past five seasons. But that is next week, and the Trojans have to focus on the task at hand this Saturday.

Game Preview

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting the season 2-6, where they lost six straight to Power Four opponents, Maryland had won each of its last two games, including one to Wisconsin last Saturday. The Trojans suffered a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin back on Oct. 24.

The Terrapins are still fighting for bowl eligibility and will close out the regular season with a home matchup against Penn State. Maryland quarterback missed last week's contest against the Badgers with an injury but is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday.

One of the big stories surrounding USC this season, other than Riley's job security and the failure to reach the College Football Playoff, has been the emergence of the freshman class. The No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, headlined by receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, and defensive end Luke Wafle, has been better than advertised.

Saturday's game against Maryland will be the final time this fall that fans get a look at the future of the program.

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