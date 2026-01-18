USC Trojans' Biggest Transfer Loss As Portal Closes

With a pivotal 2026 season ahead for USC, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans had another productive transfer portal window, picking up several talented pieces that fans hope will help the team reach the College Football Playoff next year.

After posting a 9-4 overall record in their fourth season under Riley, the Trojans acquired eight players in the transfer portal, with a majority of those additions being defensive pickups. USC had 21 outgoing transfers from this season’s roster, as the Trojans did lose a few key pieces to the transfer portal on both offense and defense.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of those departures, the most notable among Trojan fans was the loss of USC defensive tackle Devan Thompkins. After three seasons in Los Angeles, Thompkins entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 before USC’s 30-27 Alamo Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Thompkins committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 7, where he hopes to make a major impact on coach Kalen DeBoer’s defense in the SEC next season. This season, the Crimson Tide posted an 11-4 overall record, reaching the CFP Quarterfinal round.

Devan Thompkins Career With USC

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In his three seasons with USC, Thompkins showed great potential with the Trojans and has put on impressive showings the last two years. During his three-year run with USC, Thompkins totaled 56 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

His absence from USC's defensive line will be felt as the Trojans enter a 2026 season, where the performance of their defense, especially up front, will play a pivotal role in their team's aspirations of reaching the CFP in their fifth season under coach Riley.

USC's Key Returners For 2026 Season

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the defensive coordinator vacancy still to be filled following D’Anton Lynn’s departure to Penn State, USC looks to rely on several other top returners on defense heading into the 2026 season.

Key players who look to make an impact on the defensive line without Thompkins include USC defensive ends Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby, and Jahkeem Stewart, along with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri and Floyd Boucard.

With Thompkins now gone at the defensive tackle position for USC, the ability of Boucard and Abasiri to step up will be extremely important moving forward into 2026. Last season for the Trojans, Boucard and Abasiri combined for 35 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

For Thompkins, transferring to Alabama offers the former USC star a new opportunity to compete for the CFP and more somewhere else. After falling to the No. 1 Indiana Hooisers 38-3 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, Alabama, entering the third season of the DeBoar era in Tuscaloosa, looks to regroup and improve on both sides of the football. The addition of Thompkins on defense could help the Crimson Tide reach new heights in 2026.

Recommended Articles