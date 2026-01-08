Former USC Defensive Lineman Devan Thompkins Commits To SEC Powerhouse

The USC Trojans saw one of their top defensive linemen in Devan Thompkins announce his intention to enter the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Since entering, Thompkins has been regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in the transfer portal, and he has now found his new home with an SEC powerhouse.

Thompkins announced his commitment to coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tideafter visiting Tuscaloosa on Jan. 6-7. He had interest from Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, and Ohio State in addition to Alabama.

Devan Thompkins' Fit At Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a 12-game starter for the Trojans, Thompkins manned the interior of the defensive line. He accumulated 31 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble this season, but he entered into the transfer portal after the regular season finale vs. UCLA.

Once in the portal, Thompkins quickly became a hot commodity among high-end Power 4 programs. Thompkins checked in as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

With the Crimson Tide losing both of their starting interior defensive lineman with Tim Keenan III off to the NFL and James Smith hitting the portal, it makes sense for them to target a proven player at the Power 4 level. Considering the amount of interest he was drawing from major programs, Thompkins should enter spring practices as a starter along Alabama's defensive line.

A Loss For USC

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The former three-star recruit came to USC as a developmental prospect. He was considered an EDGE coming out of high school, but bulked up and found his home along the interior defensive line.

After redshirting in 2022 and playing in only two games in 2023, Thompkins found his footing as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He started six games and appeared in all 13 and then became a full-time starter this past season.

Thompkins was poised to have a big role in 2026 as a multi-year starter, but instead will try his hand in the SEC for his final season of eligibility.

Life After Thompkins

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans will have a lot of returning pieces coming back along their defensive line, which should help soften the impact of Thompkins' departure.

Bringing back Jide Abasiri, Braylan Shelby, and Kameryn Crawford was a big priority for USC. They should will help stablize the Trojans' defensive line and bring experience to the unit.

USC was able to use the transfer portal to their advantage by going out and snagging Zuriah Fisher and Alex VanSumeren to help reinforce the interior defensive line. Add in the fact the Trojans signed four-star recruits Luke Wafle, Jaimeon Winfield, and Tomuhini Topui, three freshmen who could make an instant impact, and the loss of Thompkins doesn't seem as bad as initially thought.

