USC Trojans Disrespected By Top-25 EA College Football 26 Rankings?
The USC Trojans were left off the top-25 team rankings in the upcoming College Football 26 video game, a surprising omission for a program with national prestige and a revamped defense. EA Sports revealed the complete list on Thursday, confirming that powerhouse programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Alabama Crimson Tide made the cut.
Despite their rich history and massive media market, the Trojans were nowhere to be found. And on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, Alabama was able to snag the No. 1 overall spot.
While some fans might find the omission surprising given USC’s historic prestige and recruiting success, a closer look at the current landscape helps explain why the Trojans didn’t make the cut.
The Trojans join other high-profile programs under immense pressure to perform in 2025. Pro Football Focus recently named USC among the top five college football programs facing the most scrutiny, alongside the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and Oklahoma Sooners. Each of these schools is entering the season with high expectations but also lingering questions about recent on-field results and program direction.
For USC and coach Lincoln Riley, the pressure feels especially intense. After taking over in 2022, Riley quickly turned around a struggling program, guiding the Trojans to an 11-win season and a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in his first year. He also coached quarterback Caleb Williams to a Heisman Trophy, reigniting hopes that USC could return to national prominence.
However, momentum stalled over the past two seasons. USC finished 8-5 in 2023 and missed the College Football Playoff again in 2024, falling short of the lofty standards fans expect.
Adding to the challenge, USC moved to the Big Ten Conference, which brings a tougher schedule and stiffer competition. The 2025 slate features marquee games against Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and traditional rivals Notre Dame and UCLA. These matchups will test the Trojans at every turn, making it a pivotal season for Riley’s tenure.
However, Riley hasn't been stagnant. Recent additions to the coaching staff, including hiring strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn last year, also signal USC’s commitment to improving performance on both sides of the ball.
Given this backdrop, it’s understandable why EA Sports did not include the Trojans in its early top 25 rankings for College Football 26. The list is topped by Alabama, a surprising choice after Georgia won the SEC Championship while the Crimson Tide didn't make the playoffs.
Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame are rounding out the top five. Other programs, such as Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Oregon, also rank highly, reflecting recent success and roster stability that USC has yet to fully reestablish.
As the season approaches, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Lincoln Riley can silence critics and start meeting expectations. There is some worry that Caleb Williams helped carry the program, and Riley has failed to meet his end of the bargain.
Until then, the Trojans’ omission from early rankings serves as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of college football and the high bar programs like USC must meet to regain their place among the best.