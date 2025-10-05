Why USC Trojans' Early Loss Does Not Define Rest Of Season
It’s difficult to base a team’s talent and potential off one loss, especially after a loss like the USC Trojans 34-32 defeat against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini last weekend.
Through the first five weeks, USC made national headlines for their national championship odds, as well as quarterback Jayden Maiava emerging in Heisman conversations.
For college football analyst Adam Breneman, there’s still hope for a successful USC season under coach Lincoln Riley, despite their loss.
Why Not to Give Up On USC
The Trojans offense has been one of the most consistent parts of this season’s team. With Maiava passing for 1,587 yards through week 5, USC has scored a total of 242 points so far.
The wide receiver room is a talented group to note, with wide receiver duo Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon earning national praise as some of college football’s best. Lemon leads the conference in receiving yards, with 589.
While the defense has concerns with their recent performances, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has developed a stronger unit that now suffers excessive injuries within the secondary.
Breneman notes the difference between this year’s team and lasts, pointing out the football blue blood program Riley is rebuilding.
“If you actually look at what Lincoln Riley has built this year, they’re one of the most underrated teams in college football,” Breneman posted on X. “USC is sitting at 4-1, their only loss is to a top 25 Illinois team on a last-second field goal.”
Even against the Fighting Illini, Maiava put up 364 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Breneman also highlights Maiava as one of the nation’s most elite quarterbacks, someone that national analysts could be overlooking.
“Here’s what the national analysts and the polls are missing, Jayden Maiava has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. He’s got over 1,500 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, only one interception and he’s top five nationally in quarterback rating. He’s the perfect Lincoln Riley quarterback.”
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
After last season’s struggles with Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, Riley made the decision to start Maiava for the final three regular season games and their postseason bowl game when Maiava went 3-1 as starter.
Riley is known for his impressive quarterback development, coaching some of the NFL’s best including Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams.
What Riley and the Trojans do face is a difficult schedule stretch, with their next two opponents being top-25 programs.
What Week 6 Tapes Reveals About Upcoming Opponents
The next two games are arguably the most important for the Trojans, with their upcoming Oct. 11 matchup with No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, and Oct. 18 on the road at No. 16 Notre Dame.
Both programs are coming off wins in week 6, while USC had their first bye weekend.
Notre Dame secured a dominant 28-7 win over Boise State, and Michigan beat Wisconsin 28-10 in a Big Ten showdown in Ann Arbor.
The first half performance from the Wolverines allowed a Wisconsin touchdown on the opening drive, but that would be the last time the Badgers found the end zone all game.
Quarterback Bryce Underwood finished with 19 of 28 passing, 270 passing yards and one touchdown.
Maiava up against a solid Michigan defense, with a strong pass rush, the competition will be intense. USC’s defense must shut down the run game, as Underwood is known for moving the chains on the ground.
The Fighting Irish had a slower start this season, going 0-2 to start the year. Since their win over Arkansas, coach Marcus Freeman has found a winning rhythm, and shows no signs of slowing down.
For a Notre Dame defense that has allowed 118 points all season, Maiava can break down the defense through both an air raid offense and a strong run game with running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan.
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has grown into Freeman’s offense, producing over 1,000 passing yards this season. If USC’s strong pass rush can get to Carr and star running back Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame’s one-sided offense won’t do well against a strong USC defense.
The Trojans still have areas to improve, but their performance has made one thing clear — this is a new season and a new team, determined to make a run for the Big Ten title.