USC Trojans Running Back Eli Sanders Turning Heads in Fall Camp
USC's football team enters the 2025 season with high expectations in the fourth year under coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are expected to have a talented offense, with additions from the transfer portal and key returners, including new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava.
USC also has impactful returns at the wide receiver position, including wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. There's no denying that the Trojans' offense will be a tough out for opposing Big Ten defenses this season.
While Maiava and the wide receivers are expected to be the main focus of USC's team heading into the 2025 season, Trojans running back Eli Sanders will have a major impact on the success of the offense this year.
How Can Sanders Help USC's Offense This Season
Sanders comes to USC set to join a Trojans backfield that features sophomore Bryan Jackson and Hutchinson Community College transfer junior running back Waymond Jordan. These two running backs, along with Sanders, will have a significant impact on USC's rushing attack after the key losses from last season.
Key running back departures for the Trojans this offseason include Quinten Joyner, who transferred to Texas Tech, and Woody Marks was drafted by the Houston Texans with the 116th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders has the potential to be one of the top running backs on USC's roster this season and has shown great progress throughout the Trojans' fall camp, according to coach Lincoln Riley.
"He's probably the most explosive running back in the room," Riley said.
With Riley's coaching job on the line this season after back-to-back disappointing years that featured five plus losses, an explosive offense will go a long way into having a sucsessful season. USC finished with a 7-6 record last season in their first year in the Big Ten, which included going 4-5 in conference play.
Along with Sanders explosiveness as a running back, Jackson will also have a critical role in the Trojans' backfield this season. Jackson recorded 188 yards and 36 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 per carry.
Jackson will have a much bigger role in the Trojans backfield this season after the key offseason departures and could have a breakout season for USC.
Eli Sanders College Career Before Joining The Trojans
Before transferring to the Trojans this offseason, Sanders played three seasons with Iowa State and one with New Mexico. In his three seasons with Iowa State, Sanders was impressive in the Cyclones' backfield.
Sanders saw minimal time in Iowa State's backfield in his first two seasons, with his main production coming in 2023. In 2023, Sanders rushed for 477 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries.
Sanders spent one season in New Mexico, where he ranked top five in the Mountain West Conference in rushing with 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries.