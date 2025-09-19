All Trojans

USC Trojans' Three Keys to Victory vs. Michigan State Spartans

In the USC Trojans second conference game of the season, they host the undefeated Michigan State Spartans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off a win over Purdue, the Trojans face a talented offense, with key areas of improvement and consistency.

Teddy King

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are back in South Central for week 4, hosting the Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday. 

If USC can capitalize on third downs, take advantage of the wide receiver trio and bring the intensity in the trenches, the Trojans will secure their second conference win. 

Capitalize On Third Downs

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Michigan State Spartans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Conference Eric Gentry
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

For an explosive offense like coach Lincoln Riley’s, the past few games have come from outscoring their opponents early, whether it’s on the ground or through the air. 

On the road at Purdue, the Trojans struggled to convert on third down, finishing the night 4 for 13 on third down conversions. 

Even through their unique pregame struggles with a three-hour delay and rainy conditions last weekend, the Trojans still put the game away as they needed, but stronger numbers on third downs could change the pace against Michigan State and break down the Spartans defense. 

With converting third downs in critical situations, USC must eliminate penalties, after last weekend’s nine penalties for 104 yards. 

Riley’s offense is strong with power at every position group, and quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm. A stronger showing on third downs will be a big factor in finding the end zone often on Saturday. 

Take Advantage of the Wide Receiver Trio

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Michigan State Spartans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Conference Eric Gentry
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A big takeaway from the Trojans win over the Boilermakers was the talent in the wide receiver room. 

Although no receivers scored touchdowns last weekend, the tape and numbers make their case. 

MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class

MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game

Through three games, wide receiver Makai Lemon is second in the conference, with 16 receptions for 311 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Kobi Lane is right behind with nine receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown, and true freshman Tanook Hines with six receptions for 55 yards. 

The Houston, Texas native has drawn attention through his first three weeks of college football, with Rley admiring his athleticism and drive to compete, especially at a young age.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Michigan State Spartans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Conference Eric Gentry
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us," Riley said after Tuesday’s practice. "He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system. He's a very consistent competitor for a young guy, or for any guy. It's pretty impressive, the way he goes about his business every single day.”

The connection between Maiava and all three receivers has been a difference-maker on offense, and will set the Trojans up for success the rest of Big Ten play.

Defensive Pressure Is Key

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Michigan State Spartans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Conference Eric Gentry
Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) is brought down by Southern California Trojans linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (6) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans defensive unit is just as most college football fans expected in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s second year – powerful, quick and deep. 

Multiple impact players contributed last weekend, leading the way is linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Bishop Fitzgerald. 

Gentry, the Bednarik player of the week, tallies 21 total tackles, all solo, so far along with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Fitzgerald leads the way with 12 tackles and three interceptions and one pass defended. 

USC’s pass rush has broken through as a threat, with defensive ends Anthony Lucas and Kameryn Fountain paving the way for the true freshmen, including defensive end Jakheem Stewart and defensive tackle Floyd Boucard. 

So far this season, the Trojans trenches have accounted for 26 QB pressures, 15 QB hurries, and seven sacks heading into week 4. 

For the Trojans, a fast start offensively and relentless quarterback pressure are the keys to securing a 2-0 Big Ten record.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football