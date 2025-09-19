USC Trojans' Three Keys to Victory vs. Michigan State Spartans
The USC Trojans are back in South Central for week 4, hosting the Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday.
If USC can capitalize on third downs, take advantage of the wide receiver trio and bring the intensity in the trenches, the Trojans will secure their second conference win.
Capitalize On Third Downs
For an explosive offense like coach Lincoln Riley’s, the past few games have come from outscoring their opponents early, whether it’s on the ground or through the air.
On the road at Purdue, the Trojans struggled to convert on third down, finishing the night 4 for 13 on third down conversions.
Even through their unique pregame struggles with a three-hour delay and rainy conditions last weekend, the Trojans still put the game away as they needed, but stronger numbers on third downs could change the pace against Michigan State and break down the Spartans defense.
With converting third downs in critical situations, USC must eliminate penalties, after last weekend’s nine penalties for 104 yards.
Riley’s offense is strong with power at every position group, and quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm. A stronger showing on third downs will be a big factor in finding the end zone often on Saturday.
Take Advantage of the Wide Receiver Trio
A big takeaway from the Trojans win over the Boilermakers was the talent in the wide receiver room.
Although no receivers scored touchdowns last weekend, the tape and numbers make their case.
Through three games, wide receiver Makai Lemon is second in the conference, with 16 receptions for 311 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Kobi Lane is right behind with nine receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown, and true freshman Tanook Hines with six receptions for 55 yards.
The Houston, Texas native has drawn attention through his first three weeks of college football, with Rley admiring his athleticism and drive to compete, especially at a young age.
“Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us," Riley said after Tuesday’s practice. "He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system. He's a very consistent competitor for a young guy, or for any guy. It's pretty impressive, the way he goes about his business every single day.”
The connection between Maiava and all three receivers has been a difference-maker on offense, and will set the Trojans up for success the rest of Big Ten play.
Defensive Pressure Is Key
The Trojans defensive unit is just as most college football fans expected in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s second year – powerful, quick and deep.
Multiple impact players contributed last weekend, leading the way is linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Bishop Fitzgerald.
Gentry, the Bednarik player of the week, tallies 21 total tackles, all solo, so far along with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Fitzgerald leads the way with 12 tackles and three interceptions and one pass defended.
USC’s pass rush has broken through as a threat, with defensive ends Anthony Lucas and Kameryn Fountain paving the way for the true freshmen, including defensive end Jakheem Stewart and defensive tackle Floyd Boucard.
So far this season, the Trojans trenches have accounted for 26 QB pressures, 15 QB hurries, and seven sacks heading into week 4.
For the Trojans, a fast start offensively and relentless quarterback pressure are the keys to securing a 2-0 Big Ten record.