How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The No. 25 USC Trojans are 3-0 as they head into a nighttime matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. The two Big Ten teams will face off on Saturday, as the Trojans look to break the Spartans' undefeated record.
How To Watch
The USC Trojans will face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:00 p.m. PT. at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 18.5-point favorites against Michigan State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -900, and the point total is set at 56.5.
USC Shows Off In High-Scoring Matchups
The USC Trojans are not just 3-0, but they have been controlling each game. Last week, the Purdue Boilermakers gave the Trojans a fight, but USC never lost the lead.
The Trojans have been one of the highest scoring teams through the first three weeks, with an explosive offense and big plays by the defense. USC has scored 165 points through the first three games, outscoring opponents by a combined 115 points.
The team has done so by scoring double-digit points in 10 of the 12 quarters played this season. 13 different players have scored touchdowns, and USC leads the nation in scoring, averaging 66.0 points per game.
Defense Playing A Critical Role
USC's defense deserves much credit for the team’s success this season, limiting opponents to no more than 20 points. USC coach Lincoln Riley is undefeated when his team holds their opponents to 20 points or fewer, which shows the impact the defense can have.
The defense has also played a role in scoring, as two players have returned interceptions for touchdowns. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has had three interceptions this season, returning one for a 39-yard touchdown in week 1 against the Missouri State Bears.
Against Purdue, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett stole the show, not only catching an interception but returning it for a 70-yard touchdown. This extended USC's lead and was a fun play for the Trojans’ fans to watch.
There are several notable accomplishments for the defense this season under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. USC is tied No. 1 in the nation for defensive touchdowns (2). The team is also ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the conference for team sacks (4.67) and No. 2 in both the nation and in the conference for red zone defense (0.429).
USC’s Offense Taking Off Under Riley
Riley is one of the most notable offensive coaches in college football, and it is being put on display. The Trojans are leading the nation in total offense (604.0) and ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the conference in scoring (55.0).
While USC never lost the lead against Purdue, it was too close to take out quarterback Jayden Maiava. It was the quarterback’s first four-quarter game of the season, and the first time he had added pressure to keep the lead.
This season, Maiava has passed for 989 yards, which is 160 more yards than any other Big Ten quarterback. He has also thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions. Though he has not had to run much, he has 24 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
While the passing game has taken off, the run game has been tough to stop. The Trojans have three running backs who are dominating. Running back Waymond Jordan leads the team with 286 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Eli Sanders and King Miller each have over 100 rushing yards this season, and both have scored two rushing touchdowns.
Michigan State Looking For First Conference Win
The Michigan State Spartans are heading into their first Big Ten conference game of the season. Not only will Michigan State have to play at USC, but it will be a late kickoff time, 8:00 p.m. PT, which will be 11 p.m. ET for the Spartans' body clocks.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is coming off a big game, going 22-of-29 for 270 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 76 yards. The USC defense will have to watch for Chiles running the ball, as he is up to 123 rushing yards.
The Spartans have faced offensive line struggles, which have made it hard to run the ball. USC’s front seven can take advantage of that and stop the run early on Saturday night.
Michigan State linebackers Wayne Matthews III and Jordan Hall will be two players USC has to watch out for. Hall leads the team with 27 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one quarterback hit. Matthews has 27 tackles, including three for loss, and one interception.
USC vs. Michigan State Prediction
The No. 25 USC Trojans will defeat the Michigan State Spartans, 38-15.
After USC faces Michigan State, the Trojans will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept 27 at Gies Memorial Stadium.
