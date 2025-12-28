USC Fans Won't Like The Latest Recruiting Update From 4-Star Safety Gavin Williams

The USC Trojans remain in a strong position with four-star safety Gavin Williams, but the recruitment of the elite California defensive back is no longer a one-team conversation.

Williams, a standout from Damien High School in La Verne, has made it clear that USC continues to sit near the top of his list. The Trojans hosted him three times this fall, invested heavily early in his recruitment, and have positioned themselves as the hometown program with a clear vision for his role in the secondary. Still, as Williams eyes a potential commitment later this offseason, several national programs are emerging as legitimate challengers.

New National Threats Enter the Picture

The Miami Hurricanes recently offered Williams, and his relationship with Miami defensive backs coach Will Harris, a Pasadena native, could pose a threat to USC. Rivals' Adam Gorney also reported that Williams has plans to visit the Tennesse Volunteers in January after travel difficulties caused him to miss his visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, in the fall.

Notre Dame may be the most established threat of the group. Williams has confirmed that he will take an official visit to South Bend this spring after receiving an offer on Pot of Gold Day. His previous visit came during the Irish’s rivalry win over USC, an experience that clearly left an impression.

“Yeah, I mean, the energy in the stadium was different,” Williams told Irish Illustrated. “It was a big rivalry game, so you can just feel it with the fans and players, the coaching staff, too. Everyone in that place was excited. They're high on my list, for sure. I mean, every time I come to campus, they make me feel like a top priority. So, man, I love it there, for sure.”

That praise carries extra weight for USC. The Trojans were already stung once in this safety cycle when Tustin (Calif.) four-star Khalil Terry, long viewed as a USC lean, flipped his commitment to Notre Dame Fighting Irish in October. Losing both Terry and Williams to the same program would represent a significant blow at a position USC has clearly identified as a priority.

USC Still Sets the Pace For Now

Despite the growing pressure, USC continues to anchor Williams’ recruitment. The Trojans have location and familiarity on their side, and USC building a defensive back room of California prospects is likely appealing.

USC has placed a heavy emphasis on in-state defensive backs in the 2027 class, targeting multiple elite prospects across the secondary. Four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang rank among the top 10 at their position nationally, with USC considered the favorite to land Washington when he announces at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. Gardena Serra four-star Duvay Williams, one of the top corners in the country, has long been viewed as a Trojans lean. Five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the top-ranked player in California, is another major target.

Pairing Gavin Williams with that group would do more than add talent. It would reflect a clear identity, a secondary built around California natives, playing at home, and representing the state’s top defensive back pipeline.

“Right now, they stand in a very good spot,” Williams said of USC to Rivals. “But I’m open to all my options and that’s why I’m going to go to Miami and Tennessee. They stand good, just playing at your home school, in your home state and being close to home matters for sure.”

Recruitment Still Fluid

Williams has a top group that includes USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Miami, Washington, and Texas A&M, and the coming months will play a decisive role. USC still holds the inside track, but with major visits looming and national powers circling, the Trojans’ grip is no longer uncontested. The margin remains thin. And for Gavin Williams, the most important decisions are still ahead.