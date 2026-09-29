The No. 18 USC Trojans’ attendance has been, for lack of a better word, an issue this season. Level of opponents, kickoff times and the greater Los Angeles area’s vastness of things to do have been thrown around as possible reasons for the home crowd numbers but one variable has been making an impact – the heat.

Heading into their Week 5 matchup versus the Washington Huskies, the Trojans and their fans can expect another hot day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Early Weather Forecast

The sun set shines over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game is slated for Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT. AccuWeather is projecting a hot one – “blazing sun and sweltering heat,” a 5.0 UV index, a high of 96 degrees but the feel of 99 degrees.

Mid-day tailgaters can expect sunny skies, 92 degrees and 31 percent humidity.

By 4:00 p.m. PT the sunny sky will continue and the temperature will take a little drop to 90 degrees. There will also be a slight breeze of 7 mph winds. Come kickoff, it will be around 90 to 93 degrees but since there is virtually no shade in the stadium, fans could experience temperatures up to 95 degrees or more. The sun will start setting around 6:30 p.m. Evening temperatures will be around 79 degrees but the humidity will be at 50 percent.

Seasonal ocean temperature lags, shifting wind patterns and atmospheric high pressure are the main reasons why Southern California has high temperatures in August and September. El Niño is adding to the heat by bringing warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures to the eastern Pacific Ocean. This in turn increases local humidity, making it feel more hotter and stickier compared to the normal dry heat in SoCal.

Home Attendances in Weeks 0 and 1

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Tiger Squadron flyover during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Southern California Trojans and the San Jose State Spartans United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their season opener versus San Jose State, the university reported an attendance of 51,114, but on-screen and in-person there was noticeably a lot of seats available.

The turnout drew a lot of criticism from social media, sports media personalities and even players’ parents. Factors such as kickoff time (12 p.m. PST) and opponent were possible reasons for the low attendance but the heat – which peaked in the mid to low 90’s but felt hotter in the stands and field – seemed to be the key factor.

Then in Week 1 versus Fresno State – Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. PST – the attendance clocked in at 53,014. Although it was slightly better than the previous week, there was still a lot of empty seats and the pre-kickoff festivities were practically nonexistent. Heat may not have been a factor this time around, but Labor Day weekend possibly did.

Week 4 Attendance

The sun set shines over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojan faithful have the ability to show out for the team. Prior to their Week 4 game against Oregon, USC announced that tickets had sold out. While the actual attendance has yet to be announced, the energy was finally present in the Coliseum. It was a relatively warm game day as well – low 80’s at kickoff (4:30 p.m. PST), cooling off to 77 degrees with 8 to 10 mph winds.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning might take credit for the atmosphere, but USC fans have a chance to prove him wrong come Oct. 3.

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