Jedd Fisch Pulls Back the Curtain On Deven Bryant Joining USC Trojans

The No. 18 USC Trojans have had their time to process their disappointing 41-27 loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks, and now their attention turns to another primetime matchup against the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll be the first meeting between the two Pac-12 rivals since 2024, when the Huskies won 26-21 in Seattle. With both teams coming off losses, Saturday’s game carries major stakes for USC and Washington as they look to get back on track.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies are coming off a disappointing loss, falling 27-24 at home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers despite being double-digit favorites. When facing the Trojans on Saturday, the Huskies will face their former linebacker, Deven Bryant, who is now a starter with USC

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Fisch opened up on Bryant’s decision to leave Washington and facing him for the first time as an opponent this Saturday at the Coliseum.

Deven Bryant’s Departure to USC

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) celebrates with linebacker Deven Bryant (17) after scoring on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He wasn’t the starter at the end of the year; he got beat out. Deven was fantastic; he’s an awesome kid, but Deven wanted to start, and Jacob Manu and Zadriuys were the starters, and then Xe’ree was right there, and Deven wanted a chance, and Deven and I had an amazing conversation, and he’s a wonderful kid,” Fisch said.

“The conversations were real clear-cut, like I think I have an opportunity to start if I go into the portal, and here I probably don’t have an opportunity to start, so I’m gonna go in the portal and start, and we wished him absolutely the best, and I can’t wait to say hello to him after the game, but he’s a wonderful person and had three great years,” Fisch continued.

Facing Gary Patterson and USC Trojans Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’ll be a great challenge. He’s done some very elite things as a head coach, defensive play caller, and he’s always been the head coach and defensive play caller. There’s a lot of film you can watch if you want to go back, but the personnel you’re seeing now is really fitting into the scheme that he wants to run,” Fisch said.

“You’ve got to be really cautious of what you line up in because he’s very capable of getting in and out of a play call quickly on defense based on what you’re lined up as he’s been doing this for so many years,” Fisch continued.

Focus On USC Trojans

“Our focus is on a really good SC team that’s 4-1, that has a ton of talent everywhere on that field, so we gotta go against a team that is loaded with talent, and we’re gonna have to find a way to move the ball and stop their offense,” Fisch said.

Challenges Washington Huskies Present For USC Trojans

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rashid Williams (3) celebrates with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) following a touchdown reception from Williams Jr. against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their slow start to the season, which has featured poor performances in wins against the Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars, along with a loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Huskies’ offense still has the potential to challenge the Trojans defense, which has struggled.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is among Washington's offensive stars who will challenge the Trojans' secondary. Williams Jr. can hurt the Trojans' defense with his arm and on the ground. Through four games this season, Williams has thrown for 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is also completing 69.3 percent of his passes and will rely on wide receiver Dezman Roebuck against the Trojans. Roebuck is the Huskies' leading receiver after Denzel Boston departed for the Cleveland Browns.

Entering Saturday’s matchup against the Huskies, the Trojans are 9.5-point favorites, per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, with the over/under line at 57.5 points. The Trojans and Huskies will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

USC not only aims to bounce back from its loss to the Ducks, but also break its three-game losing streak against the Huskies, as its last win came in 2016.

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