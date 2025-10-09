All Trojans

USC Trojans Gaining Traction In Updated Betting Odds vs. Michigan Wolverines

The USC Trojans are gaining traction from oddsmakers as the favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines in their upcoming game this weekend. USC opened up as a slight favorite over the Wolverines and have since seen their odds rise.


Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have one of the biggest games of the season coming up this weekend vs. No. 15 Michigan. Not only are the Trojans looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but they are also looking to get revenge against the Wolverines after dropping last season's game at the Big House.

Despite dropping their first game of the season vs. Illinois on Sept. 27, the Trojans opened up as a slight favorite heading into their crucial Big Ten showdown vs. Michigan. Less than four days away from game day and USC's odds moved a bit higher up.

Trojans Rising Favorites?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC opened up as -1.5 point favorites over Michigan, but have since risen to -2.5 favorites according to ESPN BET.

It's interesting to see the Trojans open up as the small favorite vs. Michigan. After losing their last game against Illinois, the Trojans had the bye week to take time and prepare for the Wolverines.

The combination of USC having two weeks to prep and game plan for Michigan plus the Wolverines still trying to find their stride with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood at the helm makes the opening line more understandable .

Game Breakdown

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

In what is brewing to be a pick-em type game, the Trojans will need their defense to rebound in a big way if they want to take down Michigan. In the loss to Illinois, USC's defense gave up over 500 total yards.

That simply can't happen against a Michigan team that has struggled to break open their pass attack. The Wolverines will be ready to pound the ball on the ground and USC must be ready to stop the Wolverines' run game. If not, it could be another long day at the office for USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava must show why he's still a contender for the Heisman Trophy despite their recent setback. One of the most prolific passers in the country this season, Maiava has a big task in front of him as Michigan arguably has the best defense in the Big Ten.

This Season's Betting History

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman adjusts his radio against the Boise State Broncos at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC has been favored in every game they have play up to this point, including in their loss to Illinois. The Trojans opened as -1.5 point favorites, but ballooned up to -6.5 favorites by kickoff. Ultimately, the Fightining Illini would knock off USC in an upset 34-32 win.

The opening line for next week's rivalry game vs. Notre Dame will be something to monitor. The Fighting Irish shouldn't run into too many problems vs. NC State this weekend as they're favored to win by -23.5 points according to ESPN BET.

If USC is able to comfortably defeat Michigan and NC State covers, the Trojans will have something to say about potentially being the early favorite over Notre Dame.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

