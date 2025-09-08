USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava X Factor to Comeback Season in Big Ten
The USC Trojans officially moved to 2-0 after their 59-20 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The Trojans offense posted 755 total offensive yards with eight touchdowns from multiple positions, positioning USC as one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.
Jayden Maiava X Factor?
Quarterback Jayden Maiava's performance was all gas no brakes, producing 412 passing yards, 16 of 24 passes and four touchdowns, his strongest performance in a Trojans uniform yet.
After a touchdown-less game last weekend, wide receiver's Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane found the end zone to put points on the board, with Lane's one-handed reception catching the eyes of many.
Maiava has paved a path for leadership and efficiency within the Trojans offense, creating a togetherness that Trojan players have expressed is the closest they have ever felt as a team.
Coach Lincoln Riley and his USC offense also surpassed the 600 yard mark for the fourth time is his time as the Trojan's coach.
The Trojans have now posted 132 total points scored in just two games, a promising sign heading into Big Ten competitoin next, which doubles as the Trojans first road contest.
"I feel like Jayden's doing a great job. You know, he has a job back there, like (Riley) said, he got to read the defense progression," Lemon said after the win. "He's doing a great job of that, you know, getting us the ball up. We are blessed to be an opportunity to catch the ball and to get the ball. So every time that we do that, you know, we just got to capitalize off that, because I know all the receivers can ball and there's only one ball. So, you know, we try to make the best of every time."
Maiava turns to a road contest at Purdue, where the Trojans are favored.
Where Does Maiava Stand with Other Big Ten Quarterbacks?
It's clear that through Maiava's 712 passing yard statistic through less than two full games of playing time, he reigns as one of the strongest quarterbacks in the Big Ten. His numbers through both games are over halfway to his last season's total numbers, with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Maiava also poses as a dual-threat quarterback entering conference competition, scoring touchdowns both through the air and two on the ground.
Among the Big Ten, Maiava leads the way in quarterback ratings with 96.1 rating, with Illinois's Luke Altmyer coming next with 87.1, Purdue's Ryan Browne with 82.7 and Oregon's Dante Moore with 81.6.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Maiava will have a chance all three quarterbacks behind him, on the road, this season. The Trojans will first face Purdue on Saturday, Sept 13, followed by Illinois on Sept. 27 and Oregon on Nov. 22.
Heading into next week, Maiava shared his excitement heading into a new atmosphere to start Big Ten competition.
"We can't wait. We're prepared for it, we're going to keep preparing for it until it comes," Maiava said after the win. "Just got to trust in that Coach Riley put us in the best position to go win this game. Super excited."
Maiava's Making an Impact on the Offense, and His Teammates
After Maiava's second start this season, his playing style has molded into comfortability with his talent as well as trusting his teammates around him, including receivers like Lane and Lemon.
Lane noted that the offseason for Maiava was aimed to become an all-around better quarterback for his team, rather than focusing on area of expertise.
"I'd say there wasn't any specific area. But I think his ability to get better in all areas, as well as be a leader in such a pivotal time for our team, it really shows how much he cares about it," Lane said after the win. "And how willing he is to go above and beyond for our team, so I think work he's put in as a whole, rather than just one specific shows up to me."
Especially with Lemon's two touchdowns and Lane's solo, Maiava's quarterback-receiver connection stands out. Maiava has also connected with three different tight ends in Lake McRee, Carson Tabaracci and Walker Lyons in his first career touchdown.
Paired with Riley's ability to develop elite quarterbacks, Maiava is paving the way for an breakout season for himself and the Trojans in year two in the Big Ten.