USC Trojans Favorites To Land Four-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Kelvin Obot?

The USC Trojans are looking to add onto their top ranked 2026 recruiting class as they ramp up their recruitment of four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot. Can the Trojans land the top player from Idaho over Utah and Oregon?

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are on a mission to build out the best offensive line class in the 2026 recruiting cycle as they continue their pursuit of four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot.

After a recent visit to USC, Obot has the Trojans squarely in the mix for his recruitment. USC coach Lincoln Riley has already directed the Trojans' to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, but could soar higher with a commitment from Obot.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The No. 9 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state of Idaho according to 247Sports, Obot spoke with 247Sports and raved about his visit to USC over the past weekend. Obot talked about the laid back and familial setting the Trojans displayed during his trip to Los Angeles.

"USC was a great time, just getting back around all the coaches and players, that's always a good time. We did the Trojan Olympics, which was a cool event. We cooked a steak, played Trojan Ball, trash-can basketball, dodge ball, home run derby and a tug-of-war.  They had their spring game as well, so it was a big recruiting weekend. It was more of a spring practice," Obot said.

Obot spoke highly about the Trojans' coaching staff and USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson in particular.

"Coach (Zach) Hanson is recruiting me and so is coach (Trovon) Reed, he has been there when coach (Josh) Henson offered me. Coach (Lincoln) Riley, he's just a real personable guy, a real honest and genuine guy. I also met Chad Bowden (USC general manager) and he's really cool with a lot of personality," Obot said.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC currently has six offensive lineman committed in their 2026 recruiting class. The potential addition of Obot would give the Trojans one of the best offensive line classes in recent memory.

One of the deepest positional classes in all of the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans' offensive line class could be the defining factor of the program's future success. Obot could be the cherry on top for one of the best offensive line classes in the country.

The Trojans hold commitments from three offensive tackles in their class, including from the recently-pledged five-star Keenyi Pepe. USC also has a pair of commitments from two three-star prospects in Chase Deniz and Vlad Dyakonov. Along the interior offensive line, USC holds a commitment from three-star recruit John Fifita and four-star recruit Esun Taufa.

Obot has yet to finalize his official visit schedule, but plans on making his commitment after taking all his visits this summer.

"My timeframe for my decision is just kind of before my senior season, after official visits," Obot told 247Sports.  "I am actually planning to graduate early now. I looked it back over and decided to do it."

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

