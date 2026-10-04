Lincoln Riley Clears the Air on Gary Patterson Moving From USC's Sidelines
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The No. 18 USC Trojans became involved in one head-turning move which arrived before a rough first half outing from quarterback Jayden Maiava against the Washington Huskies.
Coach Lincoln Riley delivered this big change on defense involving defensive coordinator Gary Patterson: Preventing him from standing on the sidelines during this game.
But that's because Riley opted to place the former TCU head coach up in the booth and see the game from a different peripheral. And turns out that helped make the difference against a feisty visiting opponent featuring electric dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Placing Patterson up in the booth came with defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart delivering a scoop-and-score fumble, plus five sacks total including one from edge rushers Kameryn Crawford and Luke Wafle.
That became a major postgame topic following the Oct. 3 home contest against the Huskies that ended with a thrilling 25-21 home win.
Lincoln Riley Dives Into What Led to Gary Patterson Decision
"We talked about it early in the week. And I think it was a good learning experience from us in going through these first few games and gain a makeup of the staff."
"It was a good conversation we had on Sunday, and there were some reasons in our operation that made sense. He knows this defense better than anyone."
"He was used to a staff at TCU that had little to no turnover. When you have guys you've been coaching with for 15 to 20 years, he can handle that [adjustments] differently. But we have a heck of a defensive staff."
"It like with the players, moving the best chess pieces to get guys in the right position. I thought Gary called a really great game and the players responded.
Lincoln Riley Raves About Defensive Energy Despite Mistakes
"It's a hard fought win and I'm really proud of how the guys fought through it."
"Excited about the steps the defense took and all the clutch plays we made there. It wasn't a clean performance as penalties were massive in this game. I felt like for a long period in the game, we were outplaying them. But when you make some of those mistakes, you let it keep hanging around."
"We clearly have to do a way better job of that. We had alignment penalites and dead ball personal fouls at the worst times possible."
"But for us to overcome it and beat a quality Big Ten opponent, we'll take it. Obviously there's lots to clean up, but lots to be excited about. We had to dig deep in this one."
Lincoln Riley Dives Into Attitude of Team During Deficit
"We were pretty steady at half. We felt like we were outplaying them. We were just couldn't get out of our own way."
"And that's going to be a defining thing moving forward for this team: How much can we do that."
"I'm proud though that we never wavered. We made the adjustments like we needed to and we had a 'whatever it's going to take' attitude."
"We could've folded. There's excitement but we've got to be better."
Lincoln Riley Received Pregame Encouragement
"I had 15 former Trojans reach out to me this week."
"Cool part was, whether if it was guys who played in the eras before we got here and former players for me, it was so great to see the Trojan brotherhood.
"And this team has a lot of love for each other. They're not hard to coach and I love their mentality."
"I believe a lot in this team and their capability."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna