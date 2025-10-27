USC Trojans Flip Elite Tight End To Bolster No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans hosted three key recruiting targets for the 2026 cycle on Oct. 11 when they defeated Michigan 31-13 at the Coliseum in Northwest Mississippi CC cornerback Jakwon Morris, Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder and Southwestern College (Calif.) tight end Josiah Jefferson.
Morris committed to USC that following Monday and Crowder flipped his commitment from Cal to his hometown school later that same week. Now, the Trojans have gone three for three when Jefferson flipped his commitment from Utah to USC on Monday, Oct. 27.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Jefferson is No. 1 JUCO ranked tight end and No. 8 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports JUCO rankings.
Jefferson is also the younger brother of former NFL safety Tony Jefferson, who played for five teams across 11 seasons.
USC Recruiting Class
The Trojans have owned the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports, Rivals Industry Rankings and ESPN for a majority of the calendar year. USC general manager Chad Bowden set a goal of signing 35 recruits in this upcoming cycle and with Jefferson flipping his pledge on Monday, the Trojans have reached that number.
Southern Cal had wrapped up official visit season in the summer with 32 commitments and left room to recruit a few more prospects in the fall.
The 2026 class is filled with elite talent that can make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season and has the potential to be a program-altering recruiting class.
Chad Savage Impact
USC hired former Colorado State coach Chad Savage to be the tight ends and inside receivers coach in January when Zach Hanson became the new offensive line coach. Savage was brought in to elevate those position groups, but also help change the program's recruiting fortunes, particularly in Southern California and so far, he has done both at an extremely high level.
The tight end production from Lake McRee and Walker Lyons is the highest it's been since Lincoln Riley arrived in 2022. USC has utilized more two tight end formations this season than previous years. It's a group that is much more athletic and become better route runners in 2025, while still being effective blockers.
Savage was the primary recruiter for Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman. For years, the Trojans struggled to recruit prospects from the premier high school in Orange County, but Savage was relentless in his pursuit of the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2026 cycle. And it was USC, who ultimately won out of his recruitment over Texas, Georgia and Alabama.
The two tight end packages will continue to be an integral part of Riley's offense with two elite talents in Jefferson and Bowman heading to Los Angeles next season.
Savage was also the primary recruiter for Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star receiver Luc Weaver.