USC Trojans Wide Receiver Recruits Primed for Instant Impacts

USC made a big splash on the first day of the early signing period when they flipped Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State.

Dixon-Wyatt had committed to Ohio State in May and Oregon continued to make a push for the highly coveted receiver, but it was the Trojans who began building momentum in the weeks leading up to Signing Day and were successful in keeping Dixon-Wyatt in Southern California.

He joins a talented group of pass-catchers headed to USC next season.

Loaded Wide Receiver Class

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC pulled DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Boobie Feaster out of SEC territory when they landed a commitment from him on the Fourth of July.

Feaster was originally a five-star prospect and No. 1 rated receiver in the 2027 class after earning MaxPreps All-American honors as a freshman and sophomore. He reclassified to the 2026 earlier this year. Feaster may only be 17 next season but the Lone Star native is college ready.

Trent Mosley missed sometime early in the season with an injury but when he was on the field, there wasn’t a more impressive receiver in the state of California than the four-star recruit from Santa Margarita (Calif.).

Mosley had a performance for the ages a week ago in CIF-SS Division 1 Championship against Corona Centennial, Mosley finished with 299 yards receiving on 10 receptions and four total touchdowns. Mosley showed how electric he can be with the ball in his hands with touchdown catches of 80 and 91 yards.

MORE: USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

MORE: What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

Sherman Oaks (Notre Dame) four-star receiver Luc Weaver picked up an offer from USC in late April and committed a week later. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Weaver has a big frame but can also stretch a defense vertically and is impressive after the catch.

Ja’Myron Baker was the Trojans first commit of the 2026 class and has been on the national radar since he was in eighth grade. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver is three level threat at the position.

Roderick Tezeno, a Louisiana native, is another big play threat with the lengthy 6-foot-2 frame and does a great job of attacking the ball in the air.

Departing and Returning Production

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon will be a first round draft pick in April and Ja’Kobi Lane is very likely to be a day two pick. Jaden Richardson is out of eligibility, which leaves a path for multiple freshman to find some early playing time.

Tanook Hines earned a starting position coming out of fall camp, despite not arriving until the summer. The freshman continued to get better as the season progressed and became someone that USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had a lot of trust in this season.

Freshman Corey Simms has appeared in all 12 games, but primarily as a special teams and will push to be a part of the rotation next season.

Sophomore Zacharyus Williams will be back. He was limited to four games after missing over two months of the season with a shoulder injury.

Increased Tight End Usage

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC used more two and three tight end personnel this season than any other year since Lincoln Riley arrived in Los Angeles.

Lake McRee, who is in his final season of eligibility and sophomore Walker Lyons became a big part of the Trojans offense in 2025.

Expect the tight end usage to continue to rise with the arrival of Mater Dei five-star Mark Bowman and Southwestern College (Calif.) four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 rated JUCO tight end.

Similar to Feaster, Bowman reclassified from the 2027 class earlier this season and has drawn comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Bowman and Jefferson both offer versatility and will be chess pieces for Riley’s offense immediately.

Recommended Articles