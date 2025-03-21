USC Trojans Pushing To Flip 4-Star Recruit Vance Spafford From Georgia Bulldogs
The USC Trojans have clearly outlined a plan for recruiting the 2026 cycle: Do not let the best recruits in-state leave without a battle.
Despite being committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are in hot pursuit of four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford, one of the best wide receiver recruits in California.
The No. 9 wide receiver and No. 62 player in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Spafford spoke with On3 about where the Trojans currently stand in his recruitment despite being committed.
“UCLA and USC are in my backyard and their staffs are very high on me, so they are schools I am communicating with. I have had good talks with both head coaches, both offensive coordinators and both schools have great staffs. Both schools are great and I have some good relationships there," Spafford said,
Spafford has been committed to the Bulldogs since November 5, 2024, yet he hasn't completely shutdown his recruitment as he continues to keep in touch with other schools.
“A lot changes in college football these days, so I want to keep relationships with all of the coaches. It is about communication and building relationships with the different coaches that reach out to me. They know I am committed to Georgia, and that Georgia is on top of my list, so I am just hearing what each coach has to say," Spafford told On3.
MORE: Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Believes In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans, Miami, Ohio State In Lead For 4-Star Recruit Favour Akih
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Said About 'Stellar' USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
Although the Trojans have shown interest in Spafford, the two parties have not yet lined up an official visit for the summer.
“I am thinking about official visits, but I have not figured anything out yet. I haven’t decided on schools, dates or anything like that outside of Georgia. The other schools all pitch how they would use me, how high I am on their board and all want to get me on campus. They all think their school is the best fit for me, but we will have to see. I see Georgia as that right now," Spafford said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Spafford is talented enough to play at any school.
"Is both quick and fast...can stretch the field, is very good after the catch and has great hands. Strong body allows him to beat press, win contested catches and routinely breaks 1-2 tackles in the open field. Explosive route runner...just knows how to get open, has excellent ball awareness. High Power 4 prospect and has the talent to play for any college in the country," Biggins said.