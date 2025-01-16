USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford
As the USC Trojans continue to prioritize Southern California in recruiting, they extended an offer this week to Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia Bulldogs commit Vance Spafford. The talented pass-catcher is the No. 13 receiver and No. 76 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. Spafford has blazing speed, he was clocked running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the ESPN Future 50 event last summer.
The Trojans are late to the mix, but they do have almost a full calendar year until the early national signing period to try and flip Spafford. And for like so many blue-chip prospects in Southern California, USC has the luxury of being frequent visitors at Mission Viejo with the school being an hour away from the Trojans campus. Coach Lincoln Riley missed out on his teammate, five-star cornerback Dijon Lee to Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle and would certainly not like to not miss out on another highly touted recruit from one of the top programs in Southern California.
USC recently hired Chad Savage from Colorado State as their new tight ends coach/inside receivers coach. Savage is thought of very highly by high school coaches across Southern California and could play a major factor in Spafford recruitment. USC has longed for assistant coaches that can helped sway recruits as programs like Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M have continuously signed highly touted recruits in their backyard.
The Trojans are targeting another talented receiver in Orange County in Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) four-star Trent Mosley. He is the No. 22 receiver and No. 140 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle. Mosley has been very on Notre Dame throughout the recruiting process, but USC will continue to push for the local prospect.
Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington and Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons remain high on the Trojans priority list. Riley and USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn made the trip down to San Diego County to visit Arrington last week when the NCAA contact period opened again.
USC currently has the No. 2 recruiting class on the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 cycle. They have three commitments from top 100 recruits in Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) cornerback Brandon Lockhart. The Trojans landed a big commitment over the weekend when Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston announced his verbal pledge to USC over Penn State and Wisconsin during the Navy All-American Bowl. Alston is the No. 13 running back and No. 136 overall prospect.
The Trojans are up to eight commits in the 2026 cycle as they continue to gain momentum for what could shape up to be its highest-ranked recruiting class under Riley.
